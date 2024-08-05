About the “AI, Software, & Wetware” (AISW) Interview Series

AI is so pervasive nowadays, everyone’s entitled to an opinion about AI and has stories to tell. For examples, see “But I don’t use AI: 8 Sets of Examples of Everyday AI, Everywhere”:

Do YOU have an opinion about the benefits and harms of AI tools, or a story to tell about using AI (or having AI use your info and content)? See the guest FAQ, and let’s chat about you being a featured guest in a future interview! Or if you know someone whose voice should be heard about AI, please share the FAQ with them. Technical backgrounds or expertise are not required.

Note: For purposes of these interviews, “AI” encompasses traditional data analytics, statistical methods, and machine learning as well as generative AI and other non-generative AI. If you’re not sure if an experience is relevant, see our AI Glossary or ask me. Message Karen Smiley

The series goal is to provide a reality check on how AI affects people worldwide: how they use AI in personal and professional contexts, whether they have any ethical concerns using AI, and how they feel about AI companies using their data and content.

These interviews aim to include a diverse set of people — of all genders, from many locations worldwide, and across a broad range of roles, occupations, and industries. (Here’s a zoomable map of the geographic locations for interview guests to date, in progress, and planned.)

For an overview on AI ethics, see “Top 5 things to know about AI ethics”:

Publishing Schedule

An audio 🗣️ or text 📜 interview will be published on Thursdays at 6:06am ET.

A bonus text-only 📜 interview may be published on Mondays at 6:06pm ET.

A bonus text-only 📜 interview may be published on Mondays at 6:06pm ET.

