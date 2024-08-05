6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daria Cupareanu's avatar
Daria Cupareanu
May 12

This is such a cool project. Usually the spotlight stays on tech leaders, but this captures how AI is actually showing up in people’s lives and work. Subscribed and bookmarking a few of these interviews so I can dive into them soon

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Smiley
Dee McCrorey's avatar
Dee McCrorey
Jul 12

I'm honored to be included in this thoughtful series, Karen. Looking forward to finalizing our interview date and joining such an inspiring mix of transformation strategists, technologists, systems thinkers, and creative minds exploring the evolving intersections of AI, ethics, and human potential!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Smiley
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Smiley / She Writes AI, LLC
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture