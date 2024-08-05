AI, Software, & Wetware Interview Series
Overview and an up-to-date set of links to all published and pending interviews (audio and written) for the AI, Software, & Wetware series
About the “AI, Software, & Wetware” (AISW) Interview Series
Quick links:
Call for Participation
AI is so pervasive nowadays, everyone’s entitled to an opinion about AI and has stories to tell. For examples, see “But I don’t use AI: 8 Sets of Examples of Everyday AI, Everywhere”:
Do YOU have an opinion about the benefits and harms of AI tools, or a story to tell about using AI (or having AI use your info and content)? See the guest FAQ, and let’s chat about you being a featured guest in a future interview! Or if you know someone whose voice should be heard about AI, please share the FAQ with them. Technical backgrounds or expertise are not required.
Note: For purposes of these interviews, “AI” encompasses traditional data analytics, statistical methods, and machine learning as well as generative AI and other non-generative AI. If you’re not sure if an experience is relevant, see our AI Glossary or ask me.
About These Interviews
Our AI, Software, & Wetware (AISW) interview series was launched on August 1, 2024. This page is updated with links whenever new interview posts are published.
The series goal is to provide a reality check on how AI affects people worldwide: how they use AI in personal and professional contexts, whether they have any ethical concerns using AI, and how they feel about AI companies using their data and content.
These interviews aim to include a diverse set of people — of all genders, from many locations worldwide, and across a broad range of roles, occupations, and industries. (Here’s a zoomable map of the geographic locations for interview guests to date, in progress, and planned.)
For an overview on AI ethics, see “Top 5 things to know about AI ethics”:
2024 Interviews - Season One
2024-08-01: 🗣️ 🇺🇸 AISW#001 (), USA-based (Indiana) guerilla marketing coach ‘WriterKat’
2024-08-05: 📜 🇺🇸 AISW#002 Anonymous1, USA-based (Pittsburgh, PA) 2nd year medical student
2024-08-08: 🗣️ 🇺🇸 AISW#003 (), USA-based (North Carolina) multi-book author (fiction and non-fiction)
2024-08-12: 📜 🇺🇸 AISW#004 Anonymous2, USA-based (NYC) creative strategist
2024-08-15: 🗣️ 🇩🇪 AISW#005 Ralf Gitzel, Germany-based industrial software researcher
2024-08-19: 📜 🇺🇸 AISW#006 , USA-based (Washington) software technologist and creative
2024-08-22: 🗣️ 🇮🇹 AISW#007 Angeline Corvaglia, Italy-based founder of Data Girl And Friends
2024-08-26: 📜 🇨🇦 AISW#008 Yanmeng Ba, Canada-based (Ottawa) high-tech product manager
2024-08-29: 🗣 🇺🇸 AISW#009️ Thalia Barry, USA-based (Colorado) Advisory UX (user experience) researcher and independent artist
2024-09-02: 📜 🇸🇪 AISW#010 Sofia Zätterström, Sweden-based strategic tech executive in tech & education
2024-09-05: 🗣️ 🇮🇹 AISW#011 (), Italy-based marketing research assistant
2024-09-09:📜 🇺🇸 AISW#012 , USA-based (Florida) aerospace professional, investor, and author (writing on , and a member of the SmallStack team)
2024-09-12: 🗣 ️🇺🇸 AISW#013 , USA-based (Florida) founder and CEO of ‘Latinas in Data’
2024-09-16: 📜 🇮🇳 AISW#014 Senthil Chidambaram, India-based (Chennai) graph data professional and “EI4AI” evangelist ( on Substack)
2024-09-19: 🗣️ 🇺🇸 AISW#015 Tracy Bannon, USA-based (Pennsylvania) ‘real technologist’
2024-09-23: 📜 🇺🇸 AISW#016 Dr. Mary Marcel, USA-based (Massachusetts) college professor teaching business ethics
2024-09-26: 🗣 🇩🇰 AISW#017 Steph Fuccio, Denmark-based media consultant and author of on Substack
2024-09-30: 📜 🇺🇸 AISW#018 Anonymous3, USA-based engineering bid manager
2024-10-03: 🗣 ️🇮🇹 AISW#019 Roberto Becchini, Italy-based software architect and artist
2024-10-07: 📜 🇺🇸 AISW#020 Anonymous4, USA-based (Philadelphia, PA) psychotherapist and mother
2024-10-10: 🗣 🇨🇦 AISW#021 (), Canada-based (British Columbia) software product manager
2024-10-14: 📜 🇮🇳 AISW#022 Anonymous5, India-based (Bengaluru) cloud software developer
2024-10-17: 🗣 🇨🇦 AISW#023 Rola Shaar, Canada-based (Ottawa) software R&D director
2024-10-21: 📜 🇨🇷 AISW#024 Anonymous6, Costa Rica-based embedded software developer
2024-10-24: 🗣 ️🇨🇦 AISW#025 (), Canada-based (Ottawa) polymath and technical artist
2024-10-28: 📜 🇮🇳 AISW#026 Prateeti Mohapatra, India-based (Bengaluru) senior research engineer and manager
2024-10-31: 🗣 🇺🇸 ️AISW#027 Dr. Julie Rennecker, USA-based (Ohio) healthcare team advisor & coach
2024-11-04: 📜 🇨🇦 AISW#028 Anonymous7, Canada-based (Ottawa) computer science student
2024-11-07: 🗣 ️🇨🇷 AISW#029, Heiner Leiva, Costa Rica-based AI and data architect
2024-11-14: 📜 🇮🇳 AISW#030 , India-based AI architect and leader
2024-11-21: 🗣️ 🇺🇸 AISW#031 Melanie Smiley, USA-based (North Carolina) creative director and graphic designer
2024-11-28: 📜 🇨🇷 AISW#032 Lis Sandi-Diaz, Costa Rica-based program manager
2024-12-05: 🗣 ️🇺🇸 AISW#033 (), USA-based (New Jersey) musician and data analyst
2024-12-12: 🗣 🇨🇷 AISW#034 Anyela Vega, Costa Rica-based engineer and entrepreneur
2024-12-19: 🗣 🇺🇸 AISW#035 (), USA-based (Louisiana) expert in AI marketing ethics
2024-12-26: 📜️ 🇺🇸 AISW#036 Anonymous8, USA-based (Texas) business development and presales leader in automotive
2025 Interviews - Season Two
2025-01-02: 📜 🇮🇳 ️AISW#037 Arun Mozhi Maruthamuthu, India-based (Bengaluru) senior DevOps engineer
2025-01-09: 🗣 🇺🇸 AISW#038 Evan Miller, USA-based (Pennsylvania) Human Resources and Talent Acquisition leader
2025-01-16: 🗣 ️🇲🇾 AISW#039 Dr. Kristen Parrish, Malaysia-based (Kuala Lumpur) engineer and technical storyteller
2025-01-20: 📜🇹🇷 AISW #040 (), Turkey-based (Istanbul) sustainability business development consultant (bonus interview)
2025-01-23: 🗣 🇺🇸 AISW#041 Kimberly Andrikaitis, USA-based (North Carolina) agile coach and author
2025-01-27: 🗣 🇮🇪 AISW#042 (), Ireland-based (Dublin) data privacy expert (bonus interview, in honor of Data Protection Day)
2025-01-30: 🗣 🇺🇸 AISW#043 Annemarie Penny, USA-based (California) entrepreneur, founder, advisor, and investor
2025-02-03: 📜🇵🇭 AISW #044 (), Philippines-based writer and strategist (bonus interview)
2025-02-06: 🗣 🇺🇸 AISW#045 (),
USA-based (New York City) tech researcher and writer
2025-02-13: 🗣🇦🇹 ️AISW#046 () - Austria-based (Vienna) cybersecurity leader
2025-02-20: 🗣️🇺🇸 AISW#047 Phil Pallen, USA-based (Florida) branding and marketing strategist
2025-02-27: 🗣️🇬🇧 AISW#048 (), UK-based (England) business coach to solopreneurs
2025-03-06: 🗣🇺🇸 AISW#049 (), USA-based (California) author and leadership coach
2025-03-13: 🗣🇭🇰 AISW#050 Luke Hu, China-based (Hong Kong) technical account manager in finance
2025-03-20: 🗣🇺🇸 AISW#051 Aarna Sahu, USA-based (California) high school student and Founder & CEO of the Aarna’s News podcast
2025-03-27: 📜🇬🇧 AISW #052 (Raising Neurodivergence and), UK-based (London) freelance writer and creative entrepreneur
2025-04-03: 🗣🇳🇿 AISW#053 Erin Spencer (Microdosing Chaos), New Zealand-based PhD student in health sciences
2025-04-10: 🗣🇺🇸 AISW#054 (), USA-based (Michigan) data and analytics leader
2025-04-17: 📜 🇬🇪 AISW#055 Markava (), Belarusian high school student and AI enthusiast based in Georgia
2025-04-24: 🗣🇺🇸 AISW#056 (), USA-based (MIT) PhD candidate, AI consultant, and writer about humans & AI
2025-05-01: 🗣️🇧🇬 AISW#057 (), Bulgaria-based marketer, writer, and artist
2025-05-08: 📜🇭🇰 AISW#058 (), Hong Kong-based AI and tech consultant
2025-05-15: 📜🇺🇸 AISW#059 Anonymous9, USA-based (Seattle) high school teacher
2025-05-22: 🗣🇬🇧 AISW#060 ( ), UK-based (London) independent AI journalist and technologist
2025-05-29: 🗣🇯🇵 AISW #061 Michael Tisher, Japan-based (Tokyo) university professor in math and statistics
2025-06-05: 🗣🇺🇸 AISW #062 , USA-based (Colorado) tech executive and consultant
2025-06-12: 🗣🇩🇰 AISW #063 ( , ), Denmark-based (Copenhagen) tech lawyer and coach
2025-06-19: 🗣🇺🇸 AISW #064 Vemuri, USA-based (Michigan) product and technology leader
2025-06-26: 🗣🇬🇧 AISW #065 (), UK-based (England) marketing strategist and fantasy fiction writer
2025-07-03: 🗣🇺🇸 AISW #066 (Product In Action), USA-based (New York) product leader
2025-07-10: 📜🇦🇺 AISW #067 (), Australia-based (Melbourne) documentary fashion photographer
2025-07-17: 🗣🇺🇸 AISW #068 Srivatsav Nambi, USA-based (Arizona) machine learning engineer
2025-07-24: 🗣🇨🇩 AISW #069 , South Africa-based Congolese social innovator
2025-07-31: 📜🇺🇸 Special 1-year anniversary reflection on what’s changed since AISW#001: ()
2025-08-07: 🗣🇦🇺 AISW #070 NiCarthaigh (), Australia-based (Canberra) systems thinker
2025-08-14: 🗣🇨🇦 AISW #071 (), Canadian artist and retreat facilitator
2025-08-21: 🗣🇺🇸 AISW #072 Debbie Reynolds, “The Data Diva”, USA (Chicago) data privacy and emerging technology expert
2025-08-28: 📜🇺🇸 AISW #074 (), USA (Silicon Valley) transformation strategist
Upcoming Interviews
Interviews completed and in production:
2025-09-04: 🗣🇦🇺 AISW #073 (), Australia (Sydney), author and senior partnership manager
2025-09-11: 🗣🇺🇸 AISW #075, Celeste Garcia, USA (Seattle), writer
2025-09-18: 🗣🇦🇺 AISW #076, Sue Cunningham, Australia (Melbourne), founder of The Uncertainty Lab
Interviews scheduled and in progress:
(guests and publication order are subject to change)
🗣🇺🇸 Date TBD, Sable Lomax, USA (NYC)
🗣🇮🇳 Date TBD, Nasirra Ahamed, India (Bengaluru)
🗣🇺🇸 Date TBD, Kay Stoner, USA (Delaware)
🗣🇳🇬 Date TBD, Samuel Theophilus, Nigeria
🗣🇺🇸 Date TBD, Alicia Yanez, USA (California)
📜🇺🇸 Date TBD, Jeremiah Cioffi (USA, DC/Baltimore)
🗣🇺🇸 Date TBD, Steve Matre, USA (USA, Illinois)
🗣🇩🇰 Date TBD, Tobias Mark Jensen (Denmark)
🗣🇺🇸 Date TBD, Emily from Dimensional Drift (USA)
Maybe you? Please see the guest FAQ and DM Karen if you’d like to be featured as a guest!
Publishing Schedule
The AI, Software, & Wetware (AISW) interview series was launched on August 1, 2024. This page is updated weekly with links whenever new interview posts are published.
An audio 🗣️ or text 📜 interview will be published on Thursdays at 6:06am ET. Audio interviews are available in internal and external podcast players.
A bonus text-only 📜 interview may be published on Mondays at 6:06pm ET.
A new “AI, Software, & Wetware” LinkedIn newsletter is also updated weekly on Thursday evenings ET, with links to new interviews for the past week.
Some interviews are also publicized on Bluesky and other social media, such as Mastodon or Medium.
Audio interviews are available in the AI6P podcast on Substack, and usually also available in the AI6P external podcasts (Apple, etc.). All audio interview posts include full human-edited transcripts.
Credits
References
This is such a cool project. Usually the spotlight stays on tech leaders, but this captures how AI is actually showing up in people’s lives and work. Subscribed and bookmarking a few of these interviews so I can dive into them soon
I'm honored to be included in this thoughtful series, Karen. Looking forward to finalizing our interview date and joining such an inspiring mix of transformation strategists, technologists, systems thinkers, and creative minds exploring the evolving intersections of AI, ethics, and human potential!