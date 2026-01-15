Introduction - AI Cinema By Elettra Fiumi

This week’s edition of AI, Software, and Wetware features a written interview with Elettra Fiumi, an 🇮🇹 Italian-🇺🇸American AI cinema innovator who is currently based in 🇨🇭Switzerland. She is an award-winning filmmaker, most recently with her AI-assisted film Mamma Robot; director, producer, editor, and AI film educator; the founder and CEO of her own film production studio, Fiumi Studios; and the author of the newsletter AI Cinema by Elettra Fiumi. We discuss:

teaching people of all ages about using AI (not always for film)

learning during her master’s in AI in business during her maternity leave, and how she keeps learning

training a Midjourney mood board or custom GPT for her business needs

how AI tools could have helped to accelerate the 10-year Radical Landscapes feature documentary on her father’s work and the 9999 project, and how NotebookLM helps her today with speaking engagements on the topic

winning an award for innovative use of AI for handling her native Florentine dialect in script writing for her latest film residency

working to establish an AI female film residency (sponsors invited!)

and much more. Check it out, and let us know what you think!

This post is part of our AI6P interview series on "AI, Software, and Wetware". Our guests share their experiences with using AI, and how they feel about AI using their data and content.

Note: In this article series, “AI” means artificial intelligence and spans classical statistical methods, data analytics, machine learning, generative AI, and other non-generative AI. See this Glossary and “AI Fundamentals #01: What is Artificial Intelligence?” for reference.

Interview - Elettra Fiumi

Karen: I’m delighted to welcome Elettra Fiumi, a Swiss-based Italian-American, as my guest on “AI, Software, and Wetware”. Elettra, thank you so much for joining me for this interview! Please tell us about yourself, who you are, and what you do.

Elettra: Thank you, Karen. It’s such a pleasure to chat with you, finally, after a long time of interacting on Substack. I was raised in Florence, with an American mother and Italian father, and spent 18 years in Italy and 18 years in the U.S. I am now based in Switzerland, indeed. I’m a filmmaker, director, producer, editor, and AI film educator. I come from an extensive background in documentary filmmaking and branded content.

I’ve worked in Europe and in the US on films, series, and branded documentaries for broadcasters and platforms like Netflix, Amazon, the BBC, the New Yorker, and others for the last 15 years. The last few years, I’ve been deeply engaged with AI as a creative and cultural tool, specifically in cinema, but also just in the creative fields and productivity.

I run a production company, Fiumi Studios. We work on traditional films, as well as AI-driven projects. I balance my time between creating crazy, experimental AI films and traditional film work. And I teach a lot, internationally, at universities, museums, film festivals, and other places. Often it’s AI cinema, but it can also be AI related to business and productivity. I teach people of all ages. I’ve taught teenagers, and I’ve taught older folks who have nothing to do with film, and people who are professional film directors.

So it’s a very interesting experience to work with AI in this kind of way, because you can also learn a lot about AI when you’re teaching AI. And it’s a great excuse, also, to continuously be in a R&D mode.

Karen: Yeah, absolutely. Learning by doing is really ideal, I think, if you can do it.

Elettra: Absolutely. I’m in a continuous state of learning. And I’ve been passionate about people and archives and memory since the first works in journalism and in filmmaking that I did. And with AI, this has become an even more pressing matter to me, exploring how we preserve cultural material, how we reinterpret it over time, and how new tools change our relationship to history, authorship, and responsibility. And I often don’t have answers to all of this, but it’s interesting to be in a continuous search of what those questions also need to be.

Karen: You’re asking some very important questions, so I think that matters more than having the answers up front. Maybe the answers need to emerge.

Elettra: Absolutely.

Karen: That all sounds really fascinating, and I’m really looking forward to learning more about what you do as we talk through this interview. Tell us a little bit about your level of experience with AI and machine learning and analytics. Sounds like you are using it professionally. I’m wondering if you’ve used it personally, or if you’ve studied the technology, formally or informally.

Elettra: My introduction to AI was during a master’s in AI for business that I did at the Italian Tech Academy based in Milan, actually during my maternity leave! And it was one of those ‘it blew my mind’ moments, which is something that you hear often when you speak to people who discover AI. They often use this mode of speech, “blew my mind”. And it’s true, that’s how I felt, and I never went back to a non-AI professional world. But it was really lacking in the audiovisual, which has always been my passion. My love for storytelling was not in that master’s program. So I continued researching and learning and whatever course I could find, or whatever YouTube video I could find. I just self-taught and also took courses from others.

And I actually continue to take courses from others, because I’m also interested in how other people are thinking about it and teaching it. And although there are some interesting online creative communities that talk about AI, such as Machine Cinema, or leading AI Cinema educators like Curious Refuge, there’s really not that much of the latest information that you can find online. It’s really behind the scenes that you can find what people are really thinking, and not just, like, trying to promote something. So I take classes and I teach classes. I am an advanced professional user, but mostly for generative AI. I don’t train foundation models from scratch. But I work hands-on with AIG tools every day, professionally, creatively, and pedagogically.

I don’t use them so much in my personal life, except for mainstream AI uses on the cell phone. I’m not so concerned with the privacy issues when it comes to the data that the AI around us gathers. But I am concerned more about sharing images of my daughter, for example, online, even though I do share. It’s sort of one of those “I’m torn” situations. I want to share what my life is like, and my life and my work are so interconnected. I don’t think of work as a foreign body. It’s just part of my everyday life, because I think about it all the time, and I’m so passionate about it, and it’s a true pillar of my identity. So it’s hard to differentiate these worlds and make these decisions as we navigate our lives, because sharing is so much a part of who I am as a person. So, yeah, it’s tricky.

But going back to your question, I design workflows that combine text, image, video, sound, research. And I often use multiple platforms together. I test a lot of different platforms to see which one works best for that specific project and need. And of course, building custom prompt architectures and research pipelines, and training models. Training a Midjourney Mood Board or a custom ChatGPT is a fairly typical day for me!

I think personalization is one of the most interesting aspects of AI tools, and it’s one of the first things I teach. It was one of the first things that blew my mind, and I think it’s also where all the more delicate issues around AI lie.

Karen: Yeah, that’s a great perspective – you have some significant experience. You also did some work in digital journalism, right? You had some studies in that?

Elettra: Yeah, I studied politics and Spanish as an undergraduate at Mount Holyoke College, an all-women’s college in western Massachusetts. And I worked in magazines for American Express Publishing for 6 years. And then the internet came along. and I felt like I needed to learn how to write for the internet, which is really funny now, thinking back on what that dream was. So that’s how I ended up at the Columbia Journalism School studying digital journalism. And on the first day, they gave me a digital camera, a DSLR, and they taught us that to be a journalist meant being able to tell stories in an audiovisual way as well.

So I was trained as a one-woman band, and got into video journalism when it was just starting. Most publications didn’t even have websites yet. From there, I started getting into documentary filmmaking, feature-length filmmaking, because the short video journalism was kind of a machine, a hamster wheel. And I wanted to dig deeper into stories and work on longer-term projects.

I started my own production company right out of Columbia, and I've had my own production company ever since. In 2011 I started my first production company in New York with another filmmaker, and six years later I started my own production company, which I still have in New York and in Lugano, Switzerland. And that has allowed me to work on any project and also transition into AI quite seamlessly..

Karen: Wow, that’s very cool. That’s a great background, and yeah, neat to know that you started out learning from your program about using a digital SLR to help you tell stories. It sounds like you’ve found your calling in telling stories with visual arts.

Elettra: Totally. I feel blessed. It’s not that easy to find something that you love. I know a lot of people that do work they don’t love. And I find it absurd, because we spend so much of our time anyway working, that we might as well do what we love, to be happy people.

Karen: That’s great. Can you share a specific story with us on how you’ve used a tool that had AI or machine learning features? I’d like to hear your thoughts about how the AI features of those tools worked for you, what didn’t work, what went well, and what didn’t go so well.

Elettra: So, there are a few examples that I love to mention when people ask me about AI tools. When I’m teaching, one of my favorite tools, which I think is largely underestimated and I’m not sure why, is NotebookLM. It’s actually a Google tool, but I think it’s maybe not promoted as much. I don’t know why. But I’ve used it in countless instances.

One of the most relevant as an example of its power is how I’ve used it for interview transcripts.

In particular, my first feature documentary called Radical Landscapes was a massive undertaking. It took me 10 years to make. It started with the death of my father, and I inherited his archives. It took me that long because I put together all of these archives and digitized everything and interviewed people in order to navigate this material, which was disorganized, and it was unclear to me what it even meant. As a result of this ambitious project, I am now an expert in this group called 9999 that was part of this movement called Radical Architecture in the 1960s. And I often continue to be invited to speak about this group and their work.

So, even though the project of the film is completed, it’s actually still a big part of my life. And I continue having to go back to this material. But of course, it’s not even that present in my memory right now, because it’s not a film I’m currently working on. So, it’s one of those things, like, you know everything, but in order to talk about it every time, you would have to go back to all the material and refresh your memory. So, I decided at one point to just feed the NotebookLM all of the transcripts. There were a myriad of transcripts. Some made the cut into the film, some didn’t. And there was a lot of extra information that is not in the film, but that is very interesting for scholars, curators, and students that are interested in that era, and in that movement, and in their work.

So, putting it into NotebookLM, which is sort of like an LLM in the sense that you can train it on specific material, and it’s smart, intelligent on a lot of different topics, but it doesn’t feed on other material that can confuse it unless you ask it to. And it can hold up to 500 sources. You can also feed it certain sources and then ask it to explore and find similar sources, like, sources that are also audiovisual, like videos, or documents, or online websites that are within that topic. And then from that, it can create a podcast of different lengths. Also, following specific instructions, it can create a mind map, which is incredible to understand and expand on very complex topics and the links between them. It can create quizzes and so much other material.

So putting all of my materials of research in NotebookLM for this very niche topic was an extraordinary experience. Hearing the podcast, created in just a few seconds, and the synthesis of all of this incredible material, was incredible. I can't believe NotebookLM was not around when I was making Radical Landscapes. It would have been … mind-blowing, going back to the mind-blowing expression related to AI.

So I think it’s useful AI when you’re talking about archives and having to dig deep into a vast amount of material that is complex. You can also, for example, select certain interviews or certain documents, as opposed to all of them, in order to get and extract a podcast or analyses of a certain set of this material. So I highly recommend it for any kind of study that you need to do.

Another similar experience of using AI in my work that has really been powerful is for a specific competition on AI script writing. I came up with this idea of a granny in Florence, my hometown. It's a comedy. And she, all of a sudden, by mistake, goes viral. And I really wanted the dialogue to reflect the Florentine dialect. Which I know, of course, having grown up there. And if I speak Florentine after a while, people can tell right away where I'm from. But if I would have to write the dialogue with a Florentine dialect in a short amount of time, because of course these competitions are also timely, it would have been very challenging. One of my favorite books of all time is this dictionary on Florentine dialect. So I uploaded the PDF of that book, and was able to write the dialogue based on that dictionary. And, in fact, I got a special mention at the competition for innovative use of AI because of this technique in that specific film.

Karen: It sounds like it was very helpful for that project as well. Is there any way in which you felt that it didn’t work well? Or, what were the weaknesses of using that, when you were making the film? Which sounds like a really fun film – like, I want to go watch these when we’re done talking here!

Elettra: I have to make it! That was just the script. So I have to make the film, but I’m glad I already have the audience! I think AI has been incredible in so many stages of the very complex filmmaking process. But where it still lacks is really at the beginning and at the end, which is the scriptwriting stage and the editing. The scriptwriting is still very banal. And it has trouble with comedy. It has trouble with emotional depth and originality. So anything that is sort of unexpected is very hard. I do a lot of experimental storytelling. And so, for me, I find that it’s great for unlocking and brainstorming ideas but not for the actual writing.

And then at the end of the process is the editing. There are some AI tools like CapCut – I'm actually in their creative partner program – that are really wonderful. Or Opus, or Descript, that can extract shorter versions of a longer film for social media cuts. They’re cool for socials but they're not at a professional quality of what a professional editor with 10 years of experience can create for more cinematic experiences. I'm not really sure what the reasons are for that, but editing is a very magical process, and it really makes or breaks the film. God, it'll be an interesting moment when there's a good AI editing tool that can create an artistic edit.

Karen: You mentioned comedy. Irony and sarcasm are sometimes very hard for LLMs. It's like when humans are learning a foreign language. My husband is always making jokes or puns in English, and his native language is Chinese. You can tell he's really fluent in American English because he can do that, you know? My Spanish and German are still pretty terrible, and my Chinese really sucks. I would never be able to do that in those languages. I think large language models have a similar struggle with not getting irony or sarcasm or comedy. It’s definitely challenging for large language models and for humans. Since you’re based in Switzerland: There’s a new Swiss public AI tool called Apertus, the Latin for open, and they were training it on over a thousand languages and supposedly a lot of dialects. I think 40% of the content it was trained on was not in English. I’m wondering, would they pick up something as specific as a Florentine dialect, maybe? Would that be useful if it did?

Elettra: So, actually, yeah, there was a huge push to publicize this LLM in Switzerland during the Swiss AI weeks. And I was a part of it. We organized an event with USI, the Swiss-Italian University, and the Istituto Dalle Molle, a leading AI research institute in Lugano. It was a really cool moment to see a country like Switzerland take this approach. Switzerland is a very unique country because it has so many different cantons, which are sort of like regions in Italy. There's four different languages, and each canton has a very specific culture, set of laws, and language. So, it makes so much sense to create an LLM that is specific to Switzerland, so that you can really go and find out, if you're doing research on anything in Switzerland, this is a platform and a universe that is trained on this very original and unique country.

But it would not have any knowledge on a dialect like Florentine. Italy would need to do its own. And if they could get their act and wit together, then they should definitely do that, because Italy is also a very interesting country that is very new (it only unified in 1861), and has so many different dialects and cultural nuances between the regions, and even between the towns that are just, like, half an hour away from each other. Some were enemies, you know, back in the day. There’s a saying in Florence: “Meglio un morto in casa che un Pisano alla porta” (“Better a dead person in the house than a person from Pisa at the door”), and Pisa is just an hour away. So you could not go to Apertus and ask for Florentine dialect nuance, because it's trained on just the Swiss culture, language, and traditions.

Karen: Okay, yeah, that’s interesting to hear. I know they said it was over a thousand languages. They mentioned Romansh and some Romanian language variants. But I know what you mean about the regional dialects. I speak what some people call Pittsburghese from growing up in western Pennsylvania, and it’s not at all the same as people who grew up near Philadelphia, or even in the northern part of the state. I still speak it on purpose, as a matter of regional pride, I guess. I use some Pittsburghese words and phrases, even though a large language model or a grammar checker will flag them as bad English. No, I’m saying that on purpose!

Elettra: Yeah, and I think sense of humor is also so specific to a place. Like, there’s some things that are really funny to Florentines that Americans, or even Romans would just not get. Those would require people with that background training and testing the models with a lot more care and time.

Karen: So it sounds like you’ve made really good use of AI tools in your professional work, and it’s really fascinating what you’re doing there. I’m wondering if you avoid using AI-based tools for some things or for anything, and if so, if you can share an example of when you avoid it and why you choose not to use AI for those things.

Elettra: It goes back to what we were saying about AI not being up to par for the initial stages and the ending stages of the filmmaking process. Early ideation is still really important to do it in the human way. So even when I teach AI to teenagers, I always have them start with a pen and paper.

And likewise, I often come up with the best ideas when I'm driving. I love coming up with ideas when I'm driving, or traveling in a train, or on the airplane, as long as I'm not with my daughter. But you know, when I'm showering, when I'm decluttering, when I'm immersed in nature, I find that to be extraordinarily inspiring to me. And I can make neural connections in a way that is just impossible when I'm in front of the computer and when I'm being fed information and being sort of splattered in my eyes and in my brain, whether it be audiovisual or text.

And even when I'm reading a book or listening to music, I just can't. There are other creatives that instead get really inspired when they're listening to music. But if it's music with words, it kind of brings you on a specific path. I love music, but it kind of informs you in a certain way. It taints those raw idea creation spaces, at least for me.

So I try to write and maybe use an AI tool, like Wispr Flow. I love Wispr Flow. Wispr Flow transcribes immediately what you're saying, and so that saves a lot of time. If you're on the go and you don't have time to sit and write or text your idea in your notes, I just use Wispr Flow on the go, and it captures my idea. And then later, when I'm at the computer, then I can develop that further with AI tools if I want to. So that's my sacred moment that I keep human.

And then, of course, when I’m working with documentary filmmaking, and there’s sensitive interviews or sensitive information, then I avoid using AI.

Karen: Yeah, that all makes total sense, so I’m sure that your documentary subjects value your discretion and the fact that you’re respecting their privacy, and it helps for building trust with them.

Elettra: Yes, absolutely. I think it's fundamental. I mean, I haven't been working on that many purely documentary projects since entering the AI space. I did work on creating AI footage for a documentary director, and that was a really awesome project. But that was more creating the imagery based on archival images, and it was with the consent of and collaboration of the person who had done the research. And I think that it's really fundamental when you're working, not just with documentary, but with any information, that you're doing it with the collaboration of experts. Even if you have the best intentions, you might just not be doing things correctly or might not be fully cognizant of the risks or of the mistakes that you could be receiving as the output. Or just what you're putting in as an input. So having a collaboration with experts that know much more than you is fundamental.

Because as many people have noted, even if an AI LLM or other tool gives you an output, if you're not an expert on that topic, you kind of take it for granted that it all sounds right. But then, if the LLM gives me something about the 9999, and I'm a super expert on it, I can immediately tell where there's mistakes, right? It could be a glaring one, but also a nuance, which is equally bad. So it's really important to team up with the right experts for these more sensitive projects.

Karen: I've interviewed a number of students and some teachers. A lot of students say they won't use it because they don't want it to pollute their ability to do the work and to learn. And some use it selectively, as more like a tutor. A medical student told me that he and his study group won't use AI to teach them certain topics, because they don't know enough about the topics yet to ask the right questions or to know if it was leading them astray. For something that they already knew, and they just wanted to understand some connections, they could ask AI to explain it. Most of the students seem pretty savvy to me. I'm curious what you find from the students that you teach.

Elettra: Oh man, the education space is like a whole … I think we would need to write, like, an encyclopedia and a whole bunch of those pages would be filled with question marks. It's fascinating. I mean, I've taught teenagers, I've taught college-age students, and then, as I mentioned, also older folks. But talking about the younger generations: I had, in a college class, a student that was totally against it. And then he would learn and see how it could be useful, and then he would start really loving it. And then he would be really against it again. It was like a tango dance of love and hate. And other people were very curious as they would get through more and more of the lesson.

This is why it’s important to take longer lessons when you’re doing AI, and not just the short ones, because you don’t really have the time to reflect and then test and implement and explore it fully. But it allows you to really understand what the risks are, and what the benefits are, and what the power of it is. And once you understand that power, then you can make those informed decisions of, “Yes, I can use it to study in this way.”

For example, NotebookLM is fantastic to study, because you’re inputting, let’s say, the textbook in there, and then it can help you study that material in a different way. Not everybody learns by reading. Maybe they need to learn by listening, or interacting in a quiz form. If you don’t know what the different tools are, what the risks are, then it’s easier to just be afraid and say, “No, I’m not gonna use it at all.” And I think that that’s risky also for the younger generations to completely not learn AI tools and how AI works, because they will be completely excluded from the workforce.

At this point, I think we're all cognizant of the fact that AI is here, and we just need to understand how to navigate it. And we need to do that together as a community with moments of exchange and of collaboration to be able to navigate it properly. But not teaching AI to students at all, or accepting that they decide not to use it at all, I don't think that those are wise moves. But when you come to the discussion of how do you teach AI in the very younger generations, like middle school, high school, I have a lot of questions about that. I don't have an answer of how that should be done.

I also taught some architects, for example. And there, you're talking about, okay, so what do you teach the students? You don't teach them how to draw with pen and paper anymore, because you can do it with AI tools? Like, no, they need to learn those basics. Going back to what we were saying, the more you know about a topic, the more prepared you are to understand and work with what the AI tools are giving you and identify the errors.

But how do you divide that time? How much do you teach the traditional material, and when and how to introduce AI? That’s a very tricky discussion. I would love to be doing more projects around this topic, because I think it’s really of paramount importance for the future of our planet.

Karen: Yeah, absolutely, and that whole education topic is very active on Substack, where we both hang out, especially as far as use of AI in education. So, yeah, we’d have to save that for another interview, maybe!

Elettra: Yeah, count me in!

Karen: All right! So one thing I wanted to touch on with you is: we talked a little bit about feeding information into these AI tools. They also have a base training set. One concern that comes up is: where did these AI tool companies get the data that they use to train the tools on? A lot of times they’ve scraped ‘publicly available’ information, which is maybe copyrighted, or used a dataset like Common Crawl, which is copyrighted material, plus it has some awful garbage in it. So there’s a lot of questions around where they get their data. And we’ve put data into different online systems where we create accounts, and then they’ve used our data, and they’re not always very transparent about that. There’s a concept called the 3C’s that came from CIPRI, which is the Cultural Intellectual Property Rights Initiative. And they advocate that people should be entitled to Consent, Credit, and Compensation for use of their works. As someone who creates content, as someone who uses the tools, I’m wondering what your thoughts are about the 3C’s?

Elettra: The three C’s of consent, credit, and compensation are essential. They’re fundamental. But I would add transparency. Creators deserve to know what data is being used, how it’s being used, and for what purpose. Vague language is not enough. It’s also tricky and complicated to know what the right language is because the law hasn’t caught up fully to this tech. AI systems are built on human culture, and if companies want long-term trust, they need to treat that culture with respect, clarity, and accountability, both legally and ethically. Ethically, it’s hard to put words to that, and to make them stick to that. The only thing that will make them stick to that is law.

I know an incredible AI lawyer in Italy. I try to follow her and talk to her as much as possible, and any other AI lawyers that are doing this very, very hard work right now. I think the landscape will start becoming manageable once the law catches up. And the bureaucrats that often don’t even understand AI or use it are trying to create legislation that doesn’t make sense. Yeah, you want the law to catch up, but it also needs to make sense. So that there’s enough freedom to be able to use it and also to be able to be compensated for the material that you’ve created that the companies are using as training data.

So yeah, it's multi-fold, but, just like when people ask me about using AI for documentaries, I think it just boils down to transparency. Like, be clear about what you're doing and transparent with your audience - how you used it and why. And unfortunately, a lot of the companies have not been transparent and continue not being transparent.

I know a lot of creatives. They just don’t use certain platforms, and I totally respect that. For the work that I’m trying to do, I need to know the platforms, I need to use them, I need to understand them. And it’s not fair how some of them have been trained. But they’re right now in this wild, wild west that we’re living in. I think it’s just, like, the dinosaur era of what we will see unfold in the coming years. And now it’s important to understand how everything works, and make sure to collaborate as much as possible with these companies and with the law. Lawyers and judges and everybody need to be able to find the right language and understand the mental frameworks to be able to come up with the right rules that can compensate everyone fairly.

Karen: Yeah, the one thing I hear most consistently in the 90-plus interviews I’ve done so far is that people want the companies to be transparent. I also find that some people want even, say, people who write on Substack, to be transparent about where or how they did or didn’t use AI. I’ve been encouraging everybody to write down their own AI usage ‘policy’, like, “This is how I use it, this is what I use it for, this is what I don’t use it for, and here’s what I use instead.” And that’s not something that is frozen once you’ve written it down, because as we learn, our understandings evolve, and the tools evolve. So it’s something that can change. But I think just being transparent with people does help to build trust. I think the laws are always going to lag. That’s a big concern that I tend to hear. But there’s also, I think, some hope – and maybe it’s just wishful thinking – but there’s some hope that as consumers, we can pressure these companies into behaving more ethically, or to reward the companies that are working ethically and try to shift the balance a little bit. I wonder what your thoughts are about that.

Elettra: Yeah, when it comes to the AI video generating tools, the ones that are more ethical are considered to be Adobe Firefly or Moon Valley’s Marey or Google’s Veo generators. Adobe Firefly’s outputs haven’t been that great compared to some of the others, or at least for the projects that I've worked on. But they just teamed up with Runway to integrate their model. And in fact, Runway is one of those models, Runway and Veo3, that are accepted by corporate clients for advertising projects. So that's when you know, okay, they're approved, let's say, by clients, and that means that they're sort of considered ethical because they can be legally safe.

If you're just a consumer, then I think you should just use the platforms that are ethically trained but how can these platforms actually prove this?? It would be interesting to know how these are actually trained, in specifics. Like, how long did it take you? What material did you pick and why? Where did you get the material? How did you get it? Go into detail, like, tell us fully. Otherwise you just say, “Oh, we're ethical, because of this and that.” It still remains vague to me.

But if you're a professional actually using these tools, an expert in these tools, studying and teaching them, I think it's important to use them all, and to understand them all, and see also where the art is going to be created, and what's the potential of the technology. So it's kind of a balance among all of that.

Karen: Do you have a project that you’re working on now? I’m wondering if you have any tools that you consider to be both more ethical and competent for your needs. Are there any tools that you would recommend people look at?

Elettra: I think Runway and Veo3, for example, are two that I feel comfortable using. Veo3 is just extraordinarily expensive, so for an artist, it's hard to sustain that cost. I don't have a creative partnership with Google. So, I pay, of course, the premium professional membership every month. Even if I make something with Veo3 once every two months, for me, it's still worth it compared to what the traditional production costs are.

And then also, when we're talking about ethics for filmmaking, it's also like, “Okay, so don't use AI because you're not investing in production in the traditional way, and hiring all the traditional roles.” Yes, but who's going to fund my crazy experimental films? Give me the budget, and then I'll go and do the traditional filmmaking.

The discussion around ethics is multi-fold and complex. I think fundamentally, AI has democratized filmmaking. And it’s opening a myriad of possibilities of what we can create and what we can imagine, and the stories we can tell.

I have another example that I use often. I had a student that I was teaching, a professional director. She was doing a story about the coming-of-age of a Jamaican boy. And she was trying to generate imagery to tell this story. And it was really hard to do that: either the boy was of a different skin color, or too young or too old. I told her, go to the Jamaican government and convince them that they need to fund a project to create the data set so that these tools have that diversity baked in.

And you can tell those stories, because otherwise it's history repeating itself, and you continuously can't tell the diversity in the cultural content. So that's a prime example of, what data set is omitted, and how can we make sure that the data sets are full of all representation?

Karen: That’s a really neat story. Do you know if she was successful in convincing the Jamaican government to create that dataset?

Elettra: I think she’s a filmmaker working on her films. I don’t know if she wants to go and be an activist or in discussions with the government! But I will follow up with her on that and see how that’s going, if she’s moved forward on that.

Karen: Yeah, I’m really curious as to how they would respond. I mean, it’s somewhat in the country’s interest to be represented accurately in the rest of the world, so they might be open to it? I’ve heard a lot, especially from folks in the Global South, that it’s not just a matter of pulling in more data from these other countries and other cultures, but it has to be handled within that cultural context – which kind of goes back to something you were saying at the beginning about how we handle this information, how we handle the context, and the way that we create archives.

Elettra: Yeah, the answer will never lie in just one type of role. Like, it’s not gonna be a teacher who goes and has the answers for that, or a lawyer, or a filmmaker. The ideal team behind how these models are trained and work and evolve needs to have a variety of experts.

Karen: Yeah. Do you know if any of your films, anything you've made in the past, has ever been scraped and used in training an AI tool, that you're aware of? Some people want their information to be picked up by these tools, and some people don't. So I’m curious what your experience has been, and what your thoughts are.

Elettra: Not that I know of. I don’t have any knowledge of my data being scraped. But I am also a very open book kind of policy person and creator. So, for example, people are scared about sharing their pitch decks of films. They have an idea they’ve developed, but they haven’t started making the film because they’re afraid somebody’s gonna steal their idea. I’m not of that school of thought. I’m more of the “sharing is caring”, and nobody’s gonna make that film in the same way that I will. So even if they steal that idea, it’s not gonna be how I would make it.

And in terms of getting paid for the rights of using my work, yes, I would expect that if somebody were to scrape my work, I would want to be compensated for it. And I think it would be fair to be compensated. But I'm also like, I'll move on and create other work. And it'll be great if other people can use it, and I'm flattered if they would use it. I do think it's important to be compensated and have the authorship recognized financially, because artists and filmmakers are always struggling and author’s rights are fundamental for the industry. But the industry is changing radically .. .I might regret saying this in a few years, but I think that I'm just fascinated by the technology and what it can do. And to be able to move forward with the technology, it's also important to allow for this kind of gray area as a transition.

But as I was saying, it's really important that the law catches up to be able to understand how things should be structured. If they had been structured even just 6 months ago or a year ago, I think it would have been complicated to continue evolving the technology. There's a balance between the flexibility to be able to create and the structures that need to be put in place to sustain the artists behind the work that is being scraped.

Karen: Yeah, that’s very fair. So, on the other side, as far as personal information – as consumers and as members of the public, our data is probably being used in some AI-based tools or systems. I’m wondering if you know of any cases that you could share, or if you have any concerns in this area?

Elettra: My only concern is on sharing images of my daughter, because she's so young. She's just 2 years old. And so I wonder, if I share images of her, can somebody take them and do something evil with that image, or train something on that image? Or also, what is her right that I'm not respecting? So I find it very hard to make a decision about this particular question. It's very personal. And I know a lot of parents who just always cover the eyes or the face when they publish images. But then it looks weird, it looks creepy. So I don't want to do that. And so I end up being torn. Some days I post a photo of her, and then I might not post anything for 2 months, and then I post something of her again. I'm going with the flow and following my instinct on it.

Karen: Yeah, we’ve gotten so used to sharing. I’ve seen some people that will only post photos taken from the back. So it’s still a natural picture, but you don’t see the child’s face at all. But yeah, there’s so much online exploitation nowadays, especially with girls, that it’s a hard line to walk.

Elettra: Yeah, it’s very hard to make these decisions, and even if it’s a private account. I had changed my Instagram account to private for a while. But then because everybody says, “Oh, the more followers you have, the more work you’re gonna get” kind of thing. So then I put it public again. And then, my personal life and my work life are so interconnected. I have a personal account, and I have my professional accounts. But in the end, people often hire me because they want to work with me, and they like me and how I live life and how I think about life. So I actually have many more followers on my personal account than on my professional accounts.

Karen: Oh, wow.

Elettra: So, yeah, it’s confusing. The whole social media landscape is very confusing. It’s hard to know how to handle that as a parent.

Karen: Do you know of any companies that you gave your information to that actually told you up front that they might use it for training AI or machine learning? Or do you get surprised by finding out afterwards that, you know, they buried something in the terms and conditions that says they can use it for ‘product improvement’, and they’re actually training an AI on it? How do you feel about that? Do you feel like you have a choice on whether companies use your information?

Elettra: Yeah, I think if you're really scared, you just don't use the platforms. You just don't use the tools. I've encountered situations where AI usage was very deep in terms and conditions or introduced retroactively. What complicates this is that institutions, like we were saying, legal systems, educational frameworks, cultural institutions move much more slowly than the technology itself. So everyone is expected to engage with these tools in real time, but the rules and safeguards are still catching up. And even when opt-outs exist, they often don't feel like real choices. And yeah, maybe GDPR helps in Europe, but globally, it's all fragmented. And even in Europe, I'm not really sure how much it really works, honestly. The gap between the speed and the institutional response creates a lot of uncertainty, and it's something creators are forced to navigate on their own, often without clear guidance. None of this is a very positive answer. I'm sorry to say.

Karen: It’s an honest answer – that’s what counts!

Elettra: I try. And I trust that in the coming years, that we will have more answers on how to navigate all of this.

Karen: Yeah, I’m wondering, since you’re covered by GDPR in Europe: there was a big fuss in summer 2024, where both Meta and LinkedIn laid claim to some of our content that we had in our profiles. Were you able to opt out from either of them using your data?

Elettra: I did not. I did not opt out.

Karen: But you had the option, at least? Whereas we in the U.S. did not even have the option to opt out.

Elettra: Yeah, and the option is important to have. I am ambiguous on if I want to share or not. Just personality-wise, and because of the tech innovation that I believe in, I'm like, “you know what, maybe they do need my data, too.” I have a specific profile as a woman of a certain age and background. Maybe they do need my material to do stuff with, you know? I'm not so much about privacy for myself. I am really vehemently opposed to there not being an option. There should be an option. You know, just like “woman's body, woman's choice”. You should have the choice to do what you want, and to be able to be protected in the way that you want. Always.

Karen: That’s fair! Last question: public distrust of these AI and tech companies has been growing, partly because we’re finding out about things they’re doing with our data that we didn’t know they were doing. And I think that distrust might be healthy in that sense. But I’m wondering what these companies would need to do in order to earn and to keep your trust, or if that’s even possible?

Elettra: Radical transparency and accountability are essential. But they’re not enough on their own. And what’s missing is really an early and continuous involvement of artists, educators, and affected communities in the whole development process from the beginning and throughout in a continuous way. And this involvement can’t be symbolic, or limited to advisory boards that appear just after products are already built. It should be a partnership that is there from the beginning and sustained over time, in a “let’s get our hands dirty” kind of way. And it can be technical, cultural, educational, and ethical. It needs to be treated as a holistic project. And it’s only in that case that there can be trust.

And the companies need to be willing to explain how systems work. And set the constraints and remain in dialogue as those systems evolve, because we’re talking about technology that keeps on evolving at breakneck speed. So what they said a month ago is not current. It needs to be continuously shared. It’s this kind of teamwork that I’ve mentioned already a few times, along with transparency. These two things need to be hand-in-hand.

And how this could happen would be with more moments of exchange. So, residencies, labs, conferences, festivals, official partnerships. Like, the creative partner programs are amazing, but even more in-depth and connected, and over time, and moments of talking to each other – live interaction.

Karen: Do you know of any companies that are doing this well right now? I always like to call them out if I hear of someone who’s doing a good job on this.

Elettra: What I can say is that I was in the OpenAI Sora Alpha program, and the head of artist partnerships there, Souki Mansoor – she was incredible, and I know she’s still doing awesome work there. There was just a sense of the artists really being heard, and interacting with the engineers and with the company. And that was an extraordinary experience for me. That really made me feel like we were part of what was being built. Yeah, more of that, but even deeper, would be awesome.

Karen: Great, well, Elettra, thank you so much for sharing your AI experiences with us. Is there anything else that you would like to share with our audience about what you’re doing now?

Elettra: Well, I just got back from an incredible, magical two-week filmmaking residency in Patagonia, in the Argentine part. It was under the mentorship of the director, Paolo Sorrentino of the Oscar-winning film, The Great Beauty. And I have about a month now to refine the edit. And it was my first time doing fiction and working with actors after many years of working in documentary, and then followed by this intense AI-driven filmmaking period which is still ongoing. The film that I made there is actually a continuation of another film, totally AI, that I made at a different residency in August called Mamma Robot that has been winning various awards. It’s won four awards so far in the festival circuit.

Poster for Elettra Fiumi’s film MAMMA ROBOT, which has already won four awards: AI International Film Festival : Best AI Superintelligence Film, Best Story. Ponza Film Festival: Best Experimental Film. New York International Film Awards: Best Original Story.

And I’m seeing both of these films as part of an anthology around motherhood and inter-generational dynamics, and that being a symbol of how technology and humanity interact as well. It also explores archives, which have been a passion of mine forever. And yeah, it’s really interesting to go between these AI-centered workflows through actor-led fiction, and through all of this, exploring these topics of control, power, vulnerability, and how we’re going to see things unfold with technology in the near future.

I believe that the answer to how we navigate this current crazy landscape, and how we are building today what will be tomorrow, all lies in building the relationships and the space of exchange and conversation. And because of this, I have started working on building an AI female filmmaker residency to ensure that there’s these relationships built over time, so with a mentorship program and educational opportunities for younger women as well. And so I’m hoping that I will find the sponsors to make that happen, and if not, it’ll be a residency one has to pay to attend. But I really hope to find the sponsors to create that space of exchange.

Karen: That’s great! And congratulations on the awards that your Mamma Robot film has been winning! Do you foresee it being released in the future, where we could watch it? Or what are your plans for that?

Elettra: Who knows? Yeah, I’ve been asked to post it online, but I’m holding it back until it finishes more of the film festival circuit. So hopefully it’ll be soon. But otherwise, watch out for other films coming out and being shared.

And by the way, I’m also doing an exhibition in Milan in the spring on the 9999 group that will also have some AI stuff in it.

And I’m working on a short documentary. It’s a branded documentary for a client on the 19th century Spanish painter Sorolla. I’ll animate some of his paintings with AI and integrate them with just normal live action footage, because they’re coming out with a huge catalogue raisonné of the artist’s work.

Karen: Oh, that sounds very cool. So, if someone is interested in this residency that you’re starting up, hopefully as a sponsor, but maybe also as a participant, what would be the best way for them to get in touch with you? Would it be through your Substack newsletter, or through some other way?

Elettra: Yeah, definitely through my Substack, AI Cinema, or through my email, elettra.fiumi@ gmail.com, or through Instagram, instagram.com/fiumistudios.ai. Or through you? It's easy to find me online, just google my name.

Karen: Yes, absolutely. They can comment on your interview when we publish it! You have a distinctive, very pretty name, so hopefully we can help people to find you. Is there anything else you wanted to add? Anything I didn’t ask you that you were hoping I would ask you?

Elettra: No, Karen, you’re amazing. Keep up this incredible work that you’re doing. I love reading your Substack, and you’re one of my favorite Substackers on the platform, so keep it up.

Karen: Oh, that’s awesome to hear. Well, thank you so much, Elettra!

Elettra Fiumi’s avatar, generated with Midjourney

Interview References and Links

About this interview series and newsletter

This post is part of our AI6P interview series on "AI, Software, and Wetware". It showcases how real people around the world are using their wetware (brains and human intelligence) with AI-based software tools, or are being affected by AI.

And we’re all being affected by AI nowadays in our daily lives, perhaps more than we realize. For some examples, see post “But I Don’t Use AI”:

We want to hear from a diverse pool of people worldwide in a variety of roles.

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P) is a 100% human-authored, 100% reader-supported publication.

