AI6P audio now available in Substack and in external podcasts
Audio voiceovers and "AI, Software, & Wetware" interviews now in Substack, and podcasts for 6 'P's in AI Pods are now live! (Apple Podcast, Overcast, Pocket Casts, YouTube, RSS, and more)
Following up on my experiments with audio voiceovers, I enabled the podcast for 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) and recorded audio for 11 posts during July.
Episodes will now appear automatically in: Apple Podcasts,
Spotify ,Pocket Casts, Overcast.fm, YouTube Podcast, and YouTube Music. [Spotify is no longer integrated.]
The RSS feed ought to work with other podcast players and tools.
Our podcast is also being picked up unofficially on Audacy, Listen Notes, PlayPilot, Podcast Addict, and Podbay, although PlayPilot and Podbay seem not to be synched recently.
To get connected:
To listen on Substack (app or browser), use this link.
Use the direct links above for your preferred podcast players.
Try this “private podcast setup” link.
Search your podcast app for “AI6P” or “Karen Smiley” to find 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods in the catalog. It should have the podcast image that’s at the bottom of this page.
Not a podcast tool user? You can also listen to audio voiceovers in the Substack app or on the website. The app also now supports automated read-aloud for all text posts.
Audio voiceovers by contributors are available for:
all “AI, Software, & Wetware” posts where the featured guest has opted to publish their interview as podcast audio, and
selected articles on ethical AI.
Look for this icon 🗣️ in the title to know if a new post has audio voiceover!
Once I’ve saved a voiceover recording in a Substack post and published, it seems to take from an hour to a day for the audio to be available in the external podcasts.
Subscribing is still the best way to be notified by email or the app when new articles come out. It’s free, and you can choose which sections to be notified about:
Podcast info for our sibling publication, Agile Analytics and Beyond, is here.
What’s Next?
The “AI, Software, & Wetware” interview series will continue to be a mixture of audio and text episodes, coming out weekly.
Other posts, such as on ethical AI for music or other special topics, will come out less often. Since news on ethics tends to be time-sensitive, those posts will probably not get custom voiceovers. However, read-aloud will be available for them.
Let me know what you think of these audio options!