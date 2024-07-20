Following up on my experiments with audio voiceovers, I enabled the podcast for 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P) and recorded audio for 11 posts during July.

To get connected:

To listen on Substack (app or browser), use this link .

Use the direct links above for your preferred podcast players.

Try this “ private podcast setup ” link.

Search your podcast app for “AI6P” or “Karen Smiley” to find 6 ‘P’s in AI Pods in the catalog. It should have the podcast image that’s at the bottom of this page.

Not a podcast tool user? You can also listen to audio voiceovers in the Substack app or on the website. The app also now supports automated read-aloud for all text posts.

Audio voiceovers by contributors are available for:

all “ AI, Software, & Wetware ” posts where the featured guest has opted to publish their interview as podcast audio, and

selected articles on ethical AI.

Look for this icon 🗣️ in the title to know if a new post has audio voiceover!

Once I’ve saved a voiceover recording in a Substack post and published, it seems to take from an hour to a day for the audio to be available in the external podcasts.

Podcast info for our sibling publication, Agile Analytics and Beyond, is here.

What’s Next?

The “AI, Software, & Wetware” interview series will continue to be a mixture of audio and text episodes, coming out weekly.

Other posts, such as on ethical AI for music or other special topics, will come out less often. Since news on ethics tends to be time-sensitive, those posts will probably not get custom voiceovers. However, read-aloud will be available for them.

Let me know what you think of these audio options!

