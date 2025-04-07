Released!

Sept. 14, 2025: “Everyday Ethical AI: A Guide For Families & Small Businesses”

Full 228-page book (190 pages plus 38 more pages with 422 references). Available as Kindle ebook, paperback, and hardcover. See the book website everydayethicalai.com for more information (book page, advance reviews, how to buy on Amazon).

The book bonuses page includes an interactive table with the 422 references (and more). It also includes other resources referenced throughout the book, including a searchable table with the profiles and newsletters of all 60+ Substack authors whose articles were cited in the references, and resources to help anyone define their own personal AI Usage Policy.

July 25, 2025: “Five Everyday AI & Data Risks: How Smart Systems Affect Our Wetware & Our Daily Lives”, 33-page ebook (FREE through August 25, 2025 - claim your copy here ) Giveaway has expired; thanks to all who participated!

What’s Next?

For the latest news about Karen Smiley’s books, see everydayethicalai.com/books.html