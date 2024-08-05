Are you looking for better ways to understand, and keep up with, AI technologies and how AI use and un-principled misuse impact:

Wondering why & how to use data and AI tools ethically and wisely in some or all of these contexts?

“6 ‘P’s in AI Pods (AI6P)” is designed just for you, and it’s FREE! We’re writing here to share our experiences with AI and data in all 6 ‘P’s and help you cut through the noise.

We aim to post new content at least weekly - sometimes more often. The world of AI is moving and changing FAST, and isn’t likely to slow down any time soon! However, some of our ‘scuba dives’ take time to research and do justice to the topic.

Our series on the ethics of generative AI for music is an example. During 2024, we published over 40 articles and detailed company profiles in this space.

Our “AI, Software, and Wetware” interview series launched on August 1, 2024. We’ve published 36 interviews in 2024 and weekly episodes are continuing in 2025. New audio and text interviews will be posted on Thursdays at 6:06am ET. If available, bonus text-only interviews will be posted on Mondays at 6:06am ET.

Posts with 🗣️ in the title have audio voiceover. You can listen directly in the Substack app or browser, or in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, Overcast.fm, YouTube Podcast, and YouTube Music. (See this page for more info on podcast setup, if needed.) Note: Read-aloud is now available in the Substack browser or app for all other posts.

Newsletter sections

The 6 ‘P’s are grouped into 3 newsletter sections. Each post will be published in the newsletter section for its primary P, with labels for other ‘P’s where the content impacts more than one. There’s definitely overlap, as this graphic illustrates:

Everything in this newsletter is based on seeing the world of AI and data through the lens of ethics. Principles are really the ‘pod’ for all 6 ‘P’s. (We also have a section on AI Fundamentals where we provide gentler introductions to basic concepts.)

To keep email volumes lower, profiles of AI companies are in a separate section now, called profiles. Subscribers are NOT opted into that section by default.

If you care more about some ‘P’s than others, or if you do want to be notified of new company profiles, you can subscribe or unsubscribe to individual sections as you like, here. Instructions are here.

If you’re interested in a higher-level view on AI and data, or adjacent topics, consider subscribing to Agile Analytics and Beyond, our sibling newsletter (also FREE). I cover little-A agile, Business, Culture, Data (and AI), Equality, and Technology there. You can subscribe to as many or as few sections as you like there, too; instructions are here.

🆕 Looking for specific topics related to AI and data? Try our new custom Google Search Engine. It’s configured to help subscribers quickly find articles of interest, whether they’re posted here in AI6P or in Karen’s personal newsletter.

My publishing policies

All 6P newsletter articles will be 100% human-authored (no bland AI-generated texts or hallucinations here). Here’s why. I also won’t use AI-based image generators that aren’t ethically trained. This post explains why. The tools I do use are listed here.

Why subscribe?

My collaborators and I come from industry and academia and have decades of experience with data, machine learning, and intelligent systems worldwide.

We’ve analyzed technical and personal data across a broad swath of technical domains: healthcare, aerospace, military, transportation, fleet logistics, datacom, telecom, power grids and devices, clean energy, robotics, industrial automation, and automotive. As a result, we’ve gained insights into how techniques and issues can cross over (for better or worse) from one domain to another.

We’ve learned dozens of programming languages and data analysis tools, and are continuing to learn the latest AI/ML technologies.

Subscribing gives you free, full access to the newsletter and puts every new article right in your inbox (if you choose) or app (if you use it). You also gain access to the subscriber-only chat:

At this point, I haven’t yet enabled any premium features for paid subscribers. Paid subscriptions and tips (buy me a tea) are welcome and appreciated as voluntary donations only. If you have ideas for content you’d like me to provide that might be best reserved for a limited audience, do let me know.

Please feel free to share this publication with friends - the more, the merrier!

Share 6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

If you’re interested in guest posting, cross-posting, or collaborating in some other way, drop me a note!

Message Karen Smiley

Starter List

Here are some popular posts to get you started:

“AI, Software, & Wetware” interview series (ongoing)

Series on Ethics of Generative AI for Music (ongoing)

More AI ethics:

“Five Dimensions of Responsible AI (and how most tech companies fall short)” (coming soon)

Some AI Fundamentals:

AI technologies: If your interest is more technical, here are some links to recent popular articles on AI agents and technologies (in the Practices & Processes section):

