6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Smiley's avatar
Karen Smiley
May 3

Re how AI companies (mis)treat their data workers, see this April 21 article: “How Big Tech hides its outsourced African workforce”. It names names and shares data:

https://restofworld.org/2025/big-tech-ai-labor-supply-chain-african-workers/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Sarah Smith's avatar
Sarah Smith
May 12

Madhumita Murgia’s book “Code Dependent” has great on-the-ground research on the disgraceful practice of outsourcing labelling to legally distinct companies whose workers are mostly in the developing world. As well as flouting labour laws it allows them to deal with material that would be flat out illegal to possess. I bought her ebook. Totally recommend it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Karen Smiley and others
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Smiley / She Writes AI, LLC
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture