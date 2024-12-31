6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

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Jim Amos's avatar
Jim Amos
Jan 1, 2025

"These agents excel at automating repetitive tasks, allowing human workers to focus on strategic activities that require creativity and critical thinking."

Curious, do you actually believe this? I see this exact phrasing used by so many AI proponents and always wonder what it means because not one person has been able to explain what knowledge works look like in the absence of the so-called repetative tasks. The thing is, in most white-collar jobs, strategic thinking and creativity are an occasional requirement, not the norm. I'm not saying this is okay, but it means AI agents, if they are as effective as purported, will definitely gouge a big hole in corporate America and the bleeding will be hard to stop.

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