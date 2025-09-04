6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

Home
Notes
Chat
🔎 Search
🎤 AISW interviews
🎵 AI for Music
AI Fundamentals
People & Places
Practices & Processes
Products & Platforms
Principles (the pod)
profiles
Archive
About

August 2025

📜 AISW #073: Dee McCrorey, USA-based transformation strategist
Written interview with USA-based transformation strategist Dee McCrorey on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI using people's data and…
  
Karen Smiley
 and 
Dee McCrorey
3
Announcing: Everyday Ethical AI
New name to reflect my ongoing focus in my writing
Published on Everyday Ethical AI  
🗣️ AISW #072: Debbie Reynolds "The Data Diva", USA-based data privacy and emerging technology expert
Audio interview with "The Data Diva" Debbie Reynolds, USA-based data privacy and emerging tech expert, on her stories of using AI & how she feels about…
  
Karen Smiley
55:23
🗣️ AISW #071: Amanda Jeanne, Canada-based artist and retreat facilitator
Listen now | Audio interview with Canada-based artist and retreat facilitator Amanda Jeanne on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI using…
  
Karen Smiley
 and 
Amanda Jeanne
39:08
Observability and Governance
The Twin Pillars of Agentic AI Success
Published on Lakshmi’s Substack  
🗣️ AISW #070: Jax NiCarthaigh, Australia-based regenerative systems designer
Audio interview with Australia-based regenerative systems designer Jax NiCarthaigh on their stories of using AI and how they feel about AI using…
  
Karen Smiley
 and 
Jax
3
1:04:58

July 2025

📜 One Year of AI, Software, and Wetware: What's Changed?
Fresh written interview with my very first AISW guest, Kathy Gerstorff, on what has changed in AI in the 12 months since her interview
  
Karen Smiley
 and 
Kathy Gerstorff
FREE: Giveaway for "Five Everyday AI & Data Risks" ebook, and more (limited time offer)
I'm sharing a 33-page sample of my upcoming AI book in a free non-fiction book giveaway running from July 25-Aug. 25, 2025. It's a thank-you gift to…
  
Karen Smiley
9
🗣️ AISW #069: Rebecca Mbaya, Congolese social innovator in South Africa
Listen now | Audio interview with South Africa-based Congolese social innovator Rebecca Mbaya on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI…
  
Karen Smiley
 and 
Rebecca Mbaya
2
59:34
🗣️ AISW #068: Srivatsav Nambi, USA-based founding AI engineer
Listen now | Audio interview with USA-based founding AI engineer Srivatsav Nambi on his stories of using AI and how he feels about AI using people's…
  
Karen Smiley
24:04
📜 AISW #067: Liz Sunshine, Australia-based documentary fashion photographer (AI, Software, & Wetware interview)
Written interview with Australia-based documentary fashion photographer Liz Sunshine on her stories of using AI and how she feels about AI using…
  
Karen Smiley
 and 
Liz Sunshine
1
© 2025 Karen Smiley / She Writes AI, LLC
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture