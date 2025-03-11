6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

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Karen Smiley
Apr 9, 2025

This article covers geographic locations of data centers and localized water usage issues: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2025/apr/09/big-tech-datacentres-water (thanks to Janet Salmons for the link)

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Karen Smiley
Apr 6, 2025

New article by Masheika Allgood on water use: https://open.substack.com/pub/eatyourfrog/p/there-isnt-enough-water-for-all-of

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