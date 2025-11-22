AI architect and crypto expert LogrisTheBard recently shared their June 18 article “AI Endgame” with me, and I think it deserves a wider audience. If you appreciate systems thinking and big-picture views on how AI affects our society, this one’s for you!

Image by human artist Christopher Robin

Some key excerpts.

Beyond all of the positive hype about post-scarcity and post-labor utopia vs. the negative hype on potential extinction events:

“What gets far less attention and thought is how this new technology is going to be deployed into our existing society and the most probable outcomes of that. What will happen to us humans in the event that we succeed at inventing a super-intelligent, perfectly loyal slave and it remains obedient to us in perpetuity? Assuming a world where we develop a super-intelligence that is subservient and loyal to its creators in perpetuity, how will this most likely change our quality of life?”

How a commercial AI tool can shape not only what facts we are given, but how they are presented — relevant to political influence, and right in line with OpenAI’s recent moves with Walmart, Etsy, and Shopify to turn ChatGPT into a marketplace:

“The difference with AI for information retrieval is it can shape responses of more abstract concepts than specific products and clicks to websites. If you query for some fact, the AI can both cherry pick the fact it returns and also frame that fact to further shape your interpretation of it. To someone paying to shape your biases, this is orders of magnitude more effective than directing you to a different website. … When a bias is obvious it doesn’t overly affect us. But subtle influences over longer periods of time are far more effective at influencing us. You can see the evidence of this in the polarization of our society by social media in recent decades. So that’s what these tech giants will eventually turn to: subtle but persistent biases for sale to the highest bidder.”

Why concerns about AI automation taking people’s jobs aren’t groundless:

“To be clear, I’m not against automation. I’m about as pro-tech as they come. I’m generally of the opinion that technology can’t be suppressed, the adoption of useful technology is an inevitability, and the only viable path for our species long term is through technological advances. I want an AI to take my job; I just don’t want to be crushed beneath the cruel boot of capitalism when it does. However, increasingly it looks like we’ll be given little choice in the matter. … The Faustian bargain we are making with the tech oligarchs is they give us some free inference and we teach them how to do our jobs so they can package it up as an AI product. After Google has your job in a black box, your job is gone, and Google will retain all the remaining revenue from it in perpetuity. You either don’t realize what you’re giving up by using it, or you aren’t in a position where you have a choice even if you do [realize it]. … If you are at a company and think you are using AI for task automation, you aren’t. You aren’t using AI for automation, you are the one being automated. All the money of your occupation is going to flow to those who own the AIs.”

The article then describes three potential paths forward for the AI endgame:

Late Stage Capitalism UBI (Universal Basic Income) Full Employment

The article’s Conclusion advocates:

“We need to accelerate AI in a defensive way. To accomplish this we need to focus on making model creation accessible to the masses.”

It then details what it would take for us to achieve this, including concerns I address in Everyday Ethical AI: protection of creators’ ownership rights, data labeling, global accessibility and fairness. It concludes:

“Together these advances can enable billions of people to create small scale personal and community AIs. Can this be done? Can you really build an AI without hiring a team of data scientists and running your own AI company? Can an AI you make really compete without the same scale of capital as the leading players today? It’s actually more viable than you probably think.”

and points to an emerging ecosystem called Decentralized AI as an example of how this could actually be done.

I hope these excerpts have persuaded you that the full article is worth a read. Check it out, and comment there or here on what you think!

AI Endgame , by LogrisTheBard on Tokenomics Explained , 2025-06-18.

Image for this post was created by the talented human artist Christopher Robin (no AI). Check out his work at “ Christopher Robin’s Nebulous ”!

