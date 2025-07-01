6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

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Charu's avatar
Charu
Jul 2, 2025

Such an insightful take, Karen! I resonate with the calculator debate, sometimes I struggle with similar thoughts only the subject changes - for instance using Google to make presentations at my college or completing a dissertation. Earlier it involved loaning books from the library, now that has been reduced to a great extent. Not that I am against it or something but someday I would love to see a research on how human brain evolved post google vs pre-google era.

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Anyela Vega's avatar
Anyela Vega
Jul 24, 2025

This is a great read, it brings a lot of points I did not even consider before. I only have one point of constructive feedback:

The "Data breach risks" portion basically says even if the previous points where addressed in some way, a breach is still a risk, no matter what because they just can happen. Pretty much the same as saying it is a fact of life. Which, in a way, is true in any case and with many technologies anyway, right?

So I think this idea could be explored or explained further so it doesn't read like " you could fix a and b, but c is inevitable anyways with or without using AI"

I hope I am making my point in an eloquent manner 🤔😅

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