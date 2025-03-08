6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KayStoner's avatar
KayStoner
Mar 18

Thank you for calling this out. It seems more and more like people are designing extremely complex workflows, and then slapping the “agent “label on them. But there’s so much more to it than that. Another objection I’ve heard from a number of people is that if a person is involved in the interaction, it can’t be an agent, because agents are supposed to be completely autonomous. My perspective is that when humans are involved in truly agentic interactions, our inputs are data in inputs, not prompts. If we’re not being directive, but we’re simply adding additional information for the agent to consider, then our data point is no different than another system data input. Especially now, I think it’s so important for people to understand the distinctions, so thank you for writing this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jim Amos's avatar
Jim Amos
Mar 8

So what's the verdict on Agentforce? They are marketing it as an AI Agent but to me it looks to be more of an agentic workflow. I think they are just leveraging the hype around agents.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Smiley / She Writes AI, LLC
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture