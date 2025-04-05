6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

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JP
Mar 1

All three cloud providers push RAG hard because it sells infrastructure. But Anthropic built RAG for Claude Code and replaced it with grep. The model understood code better by finding its own context. Worth asking whether all that cloud RAG infrastructure is solving the right problem. Covered it here: https://reading.sh/anthropic-revealed-how-they-build-claude-codes-brain-11e48e75fd01?sk=6662727c70ed637cd1692a81f33139e2

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