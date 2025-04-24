6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

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Jing Hu's avatar
Jing Hu
Apr 30, 2025

Thanks for the analysis!

It'd be interesting to know if there's any workspace software that is 'safe' or ... if they are pretty much the same (which is more likely), so users like us need to constantly monitor the privacy policy.

It'd be cool if there's a digital product that can help monitor the privacy policy and set a reminder, then something dodgy comes up... :)

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1 reply by Karen Smiley
Valerie Ehrlich, PhD's avatar
Valerie Ehrlich, PhD
Apr 25, 2025

Thanks for the quick response and analysis! To be honest, I had avoided Gemini in large part because of the lack of trust from the prior situations you mentioned. However, the Workspace designations have me feeling much more comfortable compared to some of the other companies. I do wish they were more specific about when feedback was used. With Claude at least it is clear that it’s the thumbs up/down that triggers feedback. I just avoid using those features across all models. FWIW I am a paid workspace user for my business and am also the admin. I am working with an org however that is investigating turning on some of the features and we have the same questions about “internal” leaking. I will let you know how it goes and what I learn!

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