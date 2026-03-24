The hardest part of building an AI agent platform isn’t the agents. It’s everything around them. Who owns this agent? Which version is in production? Does it have access to PII? What happens when it starts misbehaving at 2am? If you’re using multiple frameworks — LangChain for Python scripts, copilot studio for low-code automation, CrewAI for multi-agent crews — these questions compound fast.

The answer isn’t to pick one framework. It’s to build a registry: a control plane that doesn’t care how your agent runs, only that it’s registered, governed, and observable.

A registry doesn’t run your agents. It governs everything about how they’re onboarded, discovered, observed, and retired.

This article walks through the industry-standard approach to designing such a system — the layers, the manifest schema, the lifecycle, and how to wire in your existing observability tool without starting from scratch.

The four pillars

Every mature agent registry sits on four concerns. They build on each other — you can’t meaningfully govern what you haven’t registered, and you can’t observe what isn’t governed.

Registration & metadata — a canonical schema every agent must conform to, regardless of framework Governance — policy enforcement, versioning, approval workflows, access control Discovery — how other agents or orchestrators find and invoke each other Observability — unified telemetry regardless of whether the agent is LangChain, or CrewAI

The agent manifest: your north star

The manifest is the most important design decision you’ll make. It’s the contract every agent must sign before it can be registered. Get this right, and everything else — governance, discovery, observability — becomes a query on a well-structured dataset.

The manifest has four sections.

A minimal manifest for a LangChain agent looks like this:

agent_id: “invoice-extractor-v2” name: “Invoice Data Extractor” version: “2.1.0” framework: “langchain” owner_team: “finance-automation” tags: [”finance”, “extraction”, “documents”] capabilities: inputs: [”pdf”, “image”] outputs: [”json”] llm_model: “gpt-4o” max_tokens: 4096 timeout_sec: 30 async_capable: true tools_used: [”pdf_parser”, “s3_reader”] governance: env: “production” approval_status: “approved” data_classification: “confidential” pii_access: true allowed_callers: [”invoice-orchestrator”, “finance-dashboard”] max_rpm: 60 cost_center: “CC-4422” observability: trace_enabled: true log_level: “info” health_endpoint: “/health” slo_latency_p95: 5000 alert_channels: [”pagerduty-finance”, “slack-alerts”] sampling_rate: 0.1

The framework field is the only thing that varies between your three stacks. Everything else is framework-agnostic. That's the point.

The registry doesn’t care how the agent runs. It only validates that the manifest is schema-compliant and that the governance gates have been cleared before advancing state.

Governance

The lifecycle has five states. Each transition requires the relevant gate checks to pass. Rollback is always available from any state, which is what makes deprecation safe.

Draft → Review → Staging → Production → Retired

The onboarding gate checklist that every agent must clear to reach production:

Manifest schema validation passes Security scan complete (prompt injection, data leakage checks) Unit test suite present and passing Observability instrumented — traces and health endpoint live Owner team acknowledged SLO commitments Data governance approval if pii_access: true Cost ceiling configured Integration test passing in staging Runbook and incident response documented

Observability: the OpenTelemetry bridge

This is where your existing observability tool plugs in. The key insight is that you should never instrument each framework separately. Instead, use OpenTelemetry (OTEL) as the shared language of communication and let your tool subscribe to the collector.

The three signals, wired to each framework:

Traces — LangChain’s CallbackHandler , CrewAI’s event hooks all emit spans with a consistent agent_id attribute. Every invocation becomes a traceable unit.

Metrics — latency percentiles, token consumption, error rate, and cost per invocation, scraped via Prometheus or pushed via OTEL metrics.

Logs — structured JSON with agent_id , version , env , and owner_team as mandatory fields. This makes filtering and alerting in your tool trivial.

One OTEL collector instance sits between your agents and your observability tool. Your dashboards and alerts query a unified dataset — not three separate integration points.

The principles that matter most

A few non-negotiables that will save you significant pain as the number of agents grows:

Single owner, single cost center, always. Every agent must have exactly one owner_team and one cost_center . When spend accountability is ambiguous, nobody optimizes for it. When it’s clear, teams self-govern.

No production agent without a health endpoint. The registry polls every registered production agent’s health endpoint on a schedule. This gives you availability monitoring for free, across all frameworks, without any custom integration per agent.

Treat agent versions like software releases. Semantic versioning, changelogs, immutable production artifacts. If version 2.1.0 misbehaves, you roll back to 2.0.3 — not “redeploy the latest code.” The registry enforces this by making the version field immutable once an agent reaches production.

Governance policies are code. Don’t let your governance rules live in a spreadsheet or a Confluence page. They should be Open Policy Agent policies in a git repository, reviewed like any other code change, with a test suite that proves they enforce what you intend.

The agent registry isn’t a single product you can buy off the shelf — it’s a pattern. The frameworks you use will change. The registry should not. Build the control plane once, design the manifest schema carefully, and every new agent you build — whatever framework it runs on — slots in without friction.

The goal is boring operations for exciting AI. Your agents should be the interesting part, not your 2am incident response.