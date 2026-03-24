Building a Unified Agent Registry
How to onboard, govern, and observe AI agents from LangChain, Langgraph and CrewAI — through a single control plane
The hardest part of building an AI agent platform isn’t the agents. It’s everything around them. Who owns this agent? Which version is in production? Does it have access to PII? What happens when it starts misbehaving at 2am? If you’re using multiple frameworks — LangChain for Python scripts, copilot studio for low-code automation, CrewAI for multi-agent crews — these questions compound fast.
The answer isn’t to pick one framework. It’s to build a registry: a control plane that doesn’t care how your agent runs, only that it’s registered, governed, and observable.
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A registry doesn’t run your agents. It governs everything about how they’re onboarded, discovered, observed, and retired.
This article walks through the industry-standard approach to designing such a system — the layers, the manifest schema, the lifecycle, and how to wire in your existing observability tool without starting from scratch.
The four pillars
Every mature agent registry sits on four concerns. They build on each other — you can’t meaningfully govern what you haven’t registered, and you can’t observe what isn’t governed.
Registration & metadata — a canonical schema every agent must conform to, regardless of framework
Governance — policy enforcement, versioning, approval workflows, access control
Discovery — how other agents or orchestrators find and invoke each other
Observability — unified telemetry regardless of whether the agent is LangChain, or CrewAI
The agent manifest: your north star
The manifest is the most important design decision you’ll make. It’s the contract every agent must sign before it can be registered. Get this right, and everything else — governance, discovery, observability — becomes a query on a well-structured dataset.
The manifest has four sections.
A minimal manifest for a LangChain agent looks like this:
agent_id: “invoice-extractor-v2”
name: “Invoice Data Extractor”
version: “2.1.0”
framework: “langchain”
owner_team: “finance-automation”
tags: [”finance”, “extraction”, “documents”]
capabilities:
inputs: [”pdf”, “image”]
outputs: [”json”]
llm_model: “gpt-4o”
max_tokens: 4096
timeout_sec: 30
async_capable: true
tools_used: [”pdf_parser”, “s3_reader”]
governance:
env: “production”
approval_status: “approved”
data_classification: “confidential”
pii_access: true
allowed_callers: [”invoice-orchestrator”, “finance-dashboard”]
max_rpm: 60
cost_center: “CC-4422”
observability:
trace_enabled: true
log_level: “info”
health_endpoint: “/health”
slo_latency_p95: 5000
alert_channels: [”pagerduty-finance”, “slack-alerts”]
sampling_rate: 0.1
The
framework field is the only thing that varies between your three stacks. Everything else is framework-agnostic. That's the point.
The registry doesn’t care how the agent runs. It only validates that the manifest is schema-compliant and that the governance gates have been cleared before advancing state.
Governance
The lifecycle has five states. Each transition requires the relevant gate checks to pass. Rollback is always available from any state, which is what makes deprecation safe.
Draft → Review → Staging → Production → Retired
The onboarding gate checklist that every agent must clear to reach production:
Manifest schema validation passes
Security scan complete (prompt injection, data leakage checks)
Unit test suite present and passing
Observability instrumented — traces and health endpoint live
Owner team acknowledged SLO commitments
Data governance approval if
pii_access: true
Cost ceiling configured
Integration test passing in staging
Runbook and incident response documented
Observability: the OpenTelemetry bridge
This is where your existing observability tool plugs in. The key insight is that you should never instrument each framework separately. Instead, use OpenTelemetry (OTEL) as the shared language of communication and let your tool subscribe to the collector.
The three signals, wired to each framework:
Traces — LangChain’s
CallbackHandler, CrewAI’s event hooks all emit spans with a consistent
agent_idattribute. Every invocation becomes a traceable unit.
Metrics — latency percentiles, token consumption, error rate, and cost per invocation, scraped via Prometheus or pushed via OTEL metrics.
Logs — structured JSON with
agent_id,
version,
env, and
owner_teamas mandatory fields. This makes filtering and alerting in your tool trivial.
One OTEL collector instance sits between your agents and your observability tool. Your dashboards and alerts query a unified dataset — not three separate integration points.
The principles that matter most
A few non-negotiables that will save you significant pain as the number of agents grows:
Single owner, single cost center, always. Every agent must have exactly one
owner_team and one
cost_center. When spend accountability is ambiguous, nobody optimizes for it. When it’s clear, teams self-govern.
No production agent without a health endpoint. The registry polls every registered production agent’s health endpoint on a schedule. This gives you availability monitoring for free, across all frameworks, without any custom integration per agent.
Treat agent versions like software releases. Semantic versioning, changelogs, immutable production artifacts. If version 2.1.0 misbehaves, you roll back to 2.0.3 — not “redeploy the latest code.” The registry enforces this by making the version field immutable once an agent reaches production.
Governance policies are code. Don’t let your governance rules live in a spreadsheet or a Confluence page. They should be Open Policy Agent policies in a git repository, reviewed like any other code change, with a test suite that proves they enforce what you intend.
The agent registry isn’t a single product you can buy off the shelf — it’s a pattern. The frameworks you use will change. The registry should not. Build the control plane once, design the manifest schema carefully, and every new agent you build — whatever framework it runs on — slots in without friction.
The goal is boring operations for exciting AI. Your agents should be the interesting part, not your 2am incident response.
6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P) is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.