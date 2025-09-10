6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel Salinas's avatar
Joel Salinas
9h

So impressed by your work here!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Smiley
Catherine Louis's avatar
Catherine Louis
10h

Oh amazing Karen! Congratulations!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Smiley
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Smiley / She Writes AI, LLC
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture