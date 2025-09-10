My final manuscript for my very first book has now been submitted to Amazon! "Everyday Ethical AI: A Guide For Families & Small Businesses" is now available for pre-orders, and the ebook will be PUBLISHED on Sunday Sept. 14!! 🎉

Listing updates are also in progress, and the paperback and hardcopy will follow next week (waiting on final cover with my imprint logo from my designer). I still have a ton of work to do to get the book bonus resource page loaded up, but for now I’m going to get some sleep 😴

The book includes a compelling Foreword by Debbie Reynolds "The Data Diva" and important contributions from Rebecca Mbaya . I can't wait for you all to read it, and I’m eager to hear what you think!

The intro price for the ebook is as low as Amazon will let me set it, $0.99. I want everyone who’s seeking guidance on using AI safely, wisely, and confidently to be able to pick up a copy.

I would love to have your help to boost the book between now and Sunday so Amazon will show it to more people who might benefit from it! All preorders, reviews, and referrals to friends and family will be deeply appreciated 😊.

Preorders : everydayethicalai.com/amazonbook.html

Reviews: Goodreads (already accepting reviews) - advance praise reviews are on everydayethicalai.com/reviews.html

Open question for y’all: Have any of you ever published an audiobook version of your book on Amazon? If so, any tips? Asking because some of my ARC reviewers commented that they have more listening time than reading time, and I think that’s probably going to be true for a lot of the people my book is meant to help.

Credits

I referenced so many Substack articles in the bibliography for the book that I’ll need to make separate posts for that ;) First, and for now, I want to thank my amazing ARC team for their valuable feedback (you’re all acknowledged in the book too and on my website):

Substackers: Amanda Rose Fadely Anyela Vega Dee McCrorey Mary Marcel Fleur Hull Jing Hu Joel Salinas Kathy Gerstorff Lakshmi Veeramani AllAboutAI by Midhat Tilawat Pavan Vemuri, Stella Fosse Tobias Mark Jensen Urszula Richards

Not on Substack: Alison Gerig, Amanda Loehle, Beatrice Hsieh, Laura Morgan, Jessica Smiley, Natacha Hsieh, Sue Cunningham

The book is SO much better because of all of your candid and kind feedback! (Of course, all mistakes remaining are mine alone.)