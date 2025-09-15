6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joel Salinas's avatar
Joel Salinas
1d

Congrats! 🎉 huge accomplishment

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Smiley
Gunnar Habitz's avatar
Gunnar Habitz
19h

Your perfect category, congrats! Happy that my little preorder contributed to that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Smiley / She Writes AI, LLC
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture