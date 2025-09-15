Most AI books are written for tech insiders or data scientists. I wrote “Everyday Ethical AI” to help everyone else: families, educators, solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and working professionals.

Curious about learning some practical steps you can take to help you use AI power tools safely and wisely? More interested in actions than hype? Check it out — Everyday Ethical AI is now officially published, and it launched as a Top New Release in Science & Math Ethics on Amazon!

Amazon Hot New Releases in Science & Maths Ethics as of Sept. 13, 3:44pm EDT

“Like chainsaws, AI tools are incredibly powerful and can cut through difficult tasks quickly. But they also come with tremendous risks. The simplest way to avoid all harm from AI tools is for society not to build or use AI tools or technologies. However, that would deny the world their many potential benefits. So we need to balance potential benefits of AI against the risks and harms. The good news: ethical AI guidelines can serve as a combination of tool selection & maintenance guides, protective equipment, and safety training for using AI power tools available to us.”

