🗣️ AISW #121: Nadina Dorene Lisbon, USA-based technical architect

🫛 This edition of AI, Software, and Wetware features an audio interview on ethical AI with Nadina Lisbon, a 🇺🇸 USA-based technical architect and the author of TechSips with Nadina: The Newsletter. We discuss:

Applying object-oriented design principles and “garbage in, garbage out” to AI

Using Gemini and Claude to augment her technical research under a “trust but verify” principle

Building and validating Claude skills to share with her team

Using Napkin.AI for her post images and writing her articles by hand

Being wary of AI tools built on “anything where it’s somebody’s livelihood”

Concerns about being opted in by default to use of her data

How her willingness to trust an AI or tech company depends on how transparent they are about handling issues like data breaches

and more. Check it out, and let us know what you think!

Audio length: 49:31 Estimated reading time: 40-45 min.

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This post is part of our AI6P interview series on “AI, Software, and Wetware” . Our guests share their experiences with using AI, and how they feel about AI using their data and works.

This interview is available as an audio recording (embedded here in the post, and later in our AI6P external podcasts ) . This post includes the full, human-edited transcript. ( If it doesn’t fit in your email client, click HERE to read the whole post online.)

Note: In this article series, “AI” means artificial intelligence and spans classical statistical methods, data analytics, machine learning, generative AI, and other non-generative AI. See this Glossary and “ AI Fundamentals #01: What is Artificial Intelligence? ” for reference.

Karen: I’m delighted to welcome Nadina Lisbon from the USA as my guest today on “AI, Software, and Wetware”. Nadina, thank you so much for joining me on this interview! Please tell us about yourself, who you are, and what you do.

Nadina: Thank you so much for having me, Karen. Yes, my name’s Nadina Lisbon. Currently I work in software, specifically doing Salesforce at a partnership company. And then from an AI perspective, I write TechSips with Nadina, which is a high-level weekly blog on AI insights from either trending topics or reports that I’ve done research on.

Karen: Sounds good. So tell us a little bit about your level of experience with AI and machine learning and analytics. How did you learn about AI, and what is it that you focus on when you write about it in TechSips with Nadina?

Nadina: Yeah, I feel like when it comes to AI, I’m still a junior. I’m still trying to get my feet wet from an AI perspective. Since AI has come out, I have been heads down really doing two things. At a previous role, I did a lot of AI strategy from a company perspective, and so that’s how I really got into the AI side of things. And what I focused on is more from a capability and functionality perspective, so really understanding what can AI do, how is it different from automation.

I haven’t gone much into the machine learning side of AI. I’ve always had teams that work alongside me with that. And then, from an analytics approach, it’s really more, I would say, once the analytics are there, how can the AI read and interpret the data, and is it actually correct output that we’re getting? If we think of it from a tool perspective, a lot of the AI is checked with your data type capabilities.

And then also I’ve been doing a lot of just understanding vibe coding and understanding how we can do essentially more automation, but from an AI perspective to do with agents.

Karen: Can I ask, what’s your educational background?

Nadina: Yes. I have a master’s in computational science, and then my bachelor’s is in computer science and mathematics. Originally, when I was just leaving my master’s, I was trying to figure out, “Okay, I have all this, I like to say, computer science education. What am I going to do with it?” I wasn’t sure yet then what I would be doing now, if you’d asked me that question several years ago, that I would have gotten into Salesforce and doing that type of software. It was more so that when I did my master’s, I did an internship at a, now you would call them ISV [Independent Software Vendor] company – basically companies that sell Salesforce as a service to other companies, and that’s where I learned about Salesforce. I have since grown to spread across the enterprise. I’m learning about more technologies and really understanding them from a capability perspective as it relates to CRM [Customer Relationship Management].

Karen: So with that educational background, you obviously are well-positioned technically to understand not just vibe coding, but real coding — you’ve probably done your share of it — and also to understand the math that is behind AI.

Nadina: Yeah. So it’s fascinating because I actually started my career doing a lot of coding. I wouldn’t say I’m a specific hardcore Java, or hardcore (put whatever language in there). I’ve done quite a few languages. I’ve done Python. I’ve done a little bit of Objective C. I feel like I’m a generalist when it comes to coding, but the principles of object-oriented programming have really stuck with me. I like to take that overarching principle and apply it to the different things I’m doing.

And so the vibe coding is interesting because I feel like I’m probably the latest adopter when it comes to it. Not that I was nervous to start, but it was more so, when I code, I like to have a plan, and I like to make things structured. And so even now when I approach, let me work and see what the AI can do, I start with that same mindset of “What is the plan? What are we trying to do? What are we actually coding?”

And so it’s interesting working and doing the vibe coding with the AI, because there is a lot of things where I wouldn’t necessarily code it like that today, but that’s from my experience. And so I realized I had to change how I was giving the prompts and the context to the AI so that it can understand what I’m trying to get to. Because, obviously, it can’t read my mind, but at the same time, initially it felt a bit slow because the time I took to explain it, I probably could have written it faster.

Karen: Yeah. That’s a good observation. I hear that from a lot of people. But, you know, understanding what problem you want to solve and how you want to go about it and what your constraints are, that’s always been the hard part anyway.

Nadina: Yeah, I think that’s the age-old question, right? What are we trying to do? And then we get there, and then there’s always an iteration of the approach, and then you’re optimizing until there’s no optimization left, and then by the time you get to the end of it, there’s a new problem to solve, new code to develop.

Karen: Can you say a little bit about Salesforce? You’ve mentioned it a couple of times, and that’s the area that you’re working in. And a lot of people may think of Salesforce as primarily a CRM, and not really be aware of what its analytical capabilities are. So how are you using AI features within Salesforce as part of your job?

Nadina: Yeah. I’ll give a broad approach because I think for me, Salesforce is a little different. So let me give a little bit more background because people may not know. When people look at Salesforce, I think they look at it from mainly the business lens of, it’s a CRM. You get your contacts, your leads, your opportunities. You have your pipeline.

For me, I do Salesforce more from a technology approach. And so in the Salesforce ecosystem, there are different personas, and then different slices of their products, and their clouds. I will do my best to wrap all of it up immediately, but you could literally talk about this for a day and a half and still not finish.

In the Salesforce world, I’m a certified technical architect, which is the highest level of certification you can get in Salesforce. The number of Salesforce certified technical architects is less than 500 in the world. But I still tell folks I’m a generalist because the products that I look at from a Salesforce perspective, it’s sales, service, and really looking at the back end of Salesforce. How do I connect it to other systems?

My experience is also a little more unique because I also was very much on the development side of Salesforce, so the coding, the integrations, working with their other companies like MuleSoft. And from a Salesforce perspective, reports are in the standard product, but they also have Marketing Cloud, and then they have Commerce Cloud. And depending on what industry you’re working in, if you’re doing government, there’s Government Cloud, which is heavily regulated to ensure data’s protected. If you’re in financial services, then you might be working from an insurance perspective, or banking. And so the slice and dice of the cloud, the persona, and then the work that needs to be done can get technically deep, but at the same time, it’s very rewarding.

And so I think as you’re looking at Salesforce, and folks look at it from a business perspective and a technical perspective, I’ve always been on the technical side, so how can I get Salesforce to talk to other systems, and how does Salesforce fit within the overall enterprise? But CRM perspective, that’s Salesforce’s bread and butter, and most people know it from that perspective of contact management, lead management, opportunity life cycle.

Karen: All right. Thanks for explaining that. I think that will be helpful as context for the rest of the conversation. I’d like to hear a specific story, some time that you have used an AI tool, or a tool that included AI or machine learning features. That could be vibe coding, it could be something related to Salesforce, whatever. It could be something you’ve done on your own time. Whatever would be of interest to our audience. I’d like to hear what worked well and what didn’t work so well.

Nadina: Yeah. Okay. So it’s interesting. Right now I’ve been using a lot of, specifically, Claude and Gemini. So I’ll give two use cases.

So Gemini, I use a lot in terms of research perspectives. Before AI, anytime I’m researching something, I need to go into Google. I would do the search. I’d figure out the articles. Then I’d need to go read through, understand everything. I use a lot, now, Gemini, and specifically Google Notebook. And then Google has another product called, I think it’s Illuminate, where you can summarize all the data.

The one thing when I started using it, I was very worried about, “Okay, I’ve brought in all this data, I’ve summarized it, and I’m reading it. Is the output matching what I’m expecting?” And so a lot of, I would say from my computer science principles, I always follow, “Garbage in, garbage out.” And so I try to make sure I get the best resources, even when I’m prompting the AI or asking it to do the research, that it’s pulling relevant data so that I can use it. So that was one personal example.

From a work perspective, I’ve been right now doing a lot of skill building with Claude. So taking just typical tasks that I would normally do that would be something where, you know, I need to write it out or create documentation, and I’ve created actual skills to either do the work, analyze the work, but there’s still that human in the loop element of the skill where I always have it paused to ask me, “Okay, review this.”

And the reason why I do that is, one, I’ve seen things where even though the research was good, everything that I fed the model was good, we somehow got from point A to X with hallucinations, and I couldn’t really figure out why, what had happened. Like, how did you make these assumptions? And as an architect, I always say trust but verify. And so when I would now re-prompt to say, “Help me understand how we got here,” it would’ve pulled in maybe a source that was not as credible. Even though I said, “Hey, just use these five sources”, somehow it got a sixth or seventh source pulled in as part of that data set.

And so I always try and know and make sure that I have steps in place, guardrails in place, so that I can check before we move on to the next step, so that it’s not, one, wasting time thinking about thoughts that you shouldn’t be thinking about. And then two, I like to understand, “Okay, how did you arrive to this conclusion?” Most of the time, especially if I’m working with anything from a Salesforce perspective, I would already know the answer. So I usually do a reverse engineer to see if I can get it to the same level of quality answer that I would expect to give for myself. And then what do I need to do to get it to a level of confidence from an answer perspective that, “Okay, if somebody else on my team ran this skill, they would be able to understand, yes, this is good.”

Karen: Okay. So these are skills that you’re writing to use at work, and then are you sharing them with your team for them to use as well?

Nadina: Yes. So a lot of it is we try to create either frameworks for the skills or we have a skill that is shared amongst us. But with AI, sometimes the output you’re expecting, it’s not always going to give you the same output. And then depending on the input or what you fed to it, it might be completely different. So we’re trying to essentially create a baseline of, “If we give it X, we expect Y, and if we got Z, then we need to go back.”

Karen: Okay. So have you noticed that when you’ve developed any skills that they work now, but then something in the model changes and a month later it doesn’t work as well as it used to?

Nadina: Yes, and I think it depends on what model I’m using. It also depends on, again, the underlying, what I’m doing with that specific skill. I have noticed that even with Gemini, the model, I don’t know when the change happened. Maybe it was like a month ago they changed a few things, and the model itself has been not as, I like to say, brilliant as it used to be. And so I’m finding that I’ve had to kind of reset what I’m doing with it to ensure that it’s still at the level of quality I expect it to be

Karen: You mentioned earlier that by the time you finish explaining to the AI tool what you want, you could have written it yourself. Do you find that that’s true also with the Claude Skills? If you think about the amount of time that you spend tweaking and monitoring them, do you think it’s less work than doing the actual research yourself?

Nadina: Yeah, I think upfront is definitely a cost because there needs to be time to actually, again, for me, I like to have a thought process in mind of: I’m expecting this specific answer, so I now need to... I think of it as how I would train a junior associate. I can’t expect them to get to my level of answer on day one, because I don’t think that’s something you should expect of anyone – it’s like starting a new job. They started on day one, and you need them to be a rock star by day five. It just doesn’t happen.

And so I try to think about it that way. Am I explaining to this LLM correctly? Am I giving it the right context, the right prompts, the right thinking so that it can get to that level? And that does take some time. So when I’m on a time crunch, yeah, I’m going to do the work first because I have a hard deadline. But once I get the response and I get some downtime, then I run it through again. Because for me, even when I go back to my experience of building code in the past, I might have built something that took me a whole week. If I rebuild it again, it might take me three days, and then I can figure out what the optimization is. And so will I get that exact same project again? No. But the principles of what I learned on how to build it, then I would be able to apply that to a future project.

So I think the same way with my Claude Skills, my Gemini Gems, and the ChatGPT GPTs. I’m giving it the rules, the instructions. It’s going to change because things will naturally change. But if I tweak it enough times and I do it enough times, eventually it will get to a point where I can see it as stable. And then I’m just now building on what it needs to do. I can also tell immediately, like, maybe this model that I used was not the best model. Or I needed to use a different way to give it the context clues for whatever I’m working on.

Karen: So it sounds like you make a lot of good use of AI. Do you use it for anything in your personal life, anything outside of work-related tasks?

Nadina: Yeah. Right now, personally, I’ve just been playing around with some vibe coding, and then sometimes I’ll use it to do things. Like, instead of searching on Google, because it already has AI as well, I also do more searches for topics that I’m trying to find deeper detail on or research on. But even then, I’ve noticed a difference between searching Google without the AI search, searching Google with the AI search, and then searching using Gemini and saying, “Do deep research.”

Sometimes when I’m doing the tree searches – this is when I have lots of time to really analyze it – I’ve noticed that it will not bring back all the detail that it’s searching for. Even though it’s like a page one result, I would expect to see it there, and then when I go to Google and do the AI search, same thing. It kind of summarizes it, but it might not give all the page one details that I’m expecting. And so then I turn off and I say, “No AI search. Let me actually go visually look.” And it’s like, “Why...?” Then when I ask, “Why didn’t you choose this specific topic?” Then it’s more of, “It didn’t think about it,” or, “It will include it next time.” And my goal is to figure out, “Okay, how can I make sure it includes it every time?” And so then I kind of go down a rabbit hole to figure out why. Why was this not brought up? Or why this is page one of the Google search. I would expect you would summarize it, but it didn’t. It did, maybe, the top three. And I don’t know if that’s because of the SEO ranking or what is going on from the model’s perspective that it’s picking specific topics.

Karen: You mentioned that you have the Substack newsletter, and that’s actually how we met. We met on Substack through the AI community there. Do you ever use any AI tools as part of your writing process or for creating images or anything like that?

Nadina: Yes, I have used one called Napkin AI to do some of my images. And then from a writing perspective, I’m still very – not nervous about it, but even when I do the research, I still will write it by hand because I know the data that’s coming back is the data that is found, but again, I don’t know, maybe it’s the architect in me that I have to trust and verify. And so that’s part of that process. I just need to make sure that it’s in my own words. Because sometimes when you... Like, you’ll have AI, say, “Hey, can you summarize this?” And it will give you back this long paragraph, and I’m like, “Why, why, why are we having so much conversation? You’re overwhelming me with information.” And I will tell it, “Can you give it to me concisely, three bullet points? You’re presenting this to an executive.” And it will, for the most part, keep the context, but then it will lose context within the middle of the trend for whatever reason. Again, I know it’s probably because of limits and windows and all those good things, but I think that your voice itself, it’s hard to train AI on it.

I know people, they’ll feed it a brand and it’ll get pretty close. But there’s just certain human things that you should do. And even if it will help me with the research, I still try to write it by hand. I have my own template that I use. There’s not a lot of thinking for the template part, which I did have AI help me figure out, what’s a concise template that’s easy to read? But then, the actual content, I try to write by hand so that it’s my voice. And again, I don’t know. I don’t know if I would ever be able to train the AI to 100% write like me, because even my voice will evolve over time as I learn new things in different ways. And so that’s a conversation in itself about how well AI could write, as a person or as me.

But yeah, I have used some AI to do some of my images, and then I’ll use Google Images as well for some of those topics.

Karen: It sounds like you’re making a lot of good use of AI tools for a lot of different things. Are there any things that you specifically avoid using it, for other than your writing? Would you avoid creating music or videos or writing a personal email or something like that?

Nadina: Yeah, I think it’s interesting because I think anything where it’s somebody’s livelihood always makes me a bit wary. So a musician, for example, has spent years and years learning the trade, learning music, and AI can, yeah, it can create something in minutes. But as a person, I have just a little bit enough to understand music, but I’m not at that level of mastery where I could listen and say like, “Oh yeah, this is the greatest thing, and I should go publish this today.” It’s more of “This was a fun project”. I don’t see AI becoming this thing where – it’s going to help people, yes, but at the same time, there’s just certain things that people do really well. They’ve taken the time to master it. And so having AI try to replicate that mastery, it feels a bit weird to be like, “Oh yeah, today I’m publishing music because I got the latest and greatest model that can synthesize all these amazing people and do it.” It just feels like something you shouldn’t do.

It’s similar to artists when you’re creating paintings, right? Somebody spent time learning how to paint, learning brushstrokes, learning. They look at a blank canvas and they can see what that image looks like. And I understand that in a sense, because I can look at Salesforce and see, “Oh yeah, this is a problem. I can tell you 100% how to solve it.” I don’t think about it. It’s like breathing for me. And so to then try and have an AI replicate that is just, for lack of better words, weird.

Karen: Okay. Thanks for sharing that. So, one concern that has come up is where the AI and machine learning tools get the data that they use for creating these models that can generate new combinations, new texts, new works. And a lot of times they’ll use information that people put online. For instance, on Substack, we have an option to disable allowing the AI bots to scrape our newsletters, and I’m curious if you’ve got that setting turned on or turned off. Do you allow bots to scrape your newsletter?

Nadina: Yeah. So I learned about it a little too late, so I think they’ve already been scraping. So I didn’t turn mine off. At the same time, it’s interesting because I think AI is definitely running out of what can be fed now, what information, and so they’re getting this information from all over.

It’s one of the reasons why I’m also trying to move off of the Gmail ecosystem. It’s the same thing. One day everything was just like, yeah, AI can now access your Gmail, your Drive, and everything you have. And so I did turn it off, but again, I felt like I was too late because AI, once it’s on, it does it quickly, and I have a lot of my personal writing in there. There was a mini-panic. I started moving everything, and then I was like, “Okay, I need to go to a different email provider,” which I’m slowly moving towards.

But the fundamental question I was thinking about is: How do I really protect at least myself, digitally online? Because now throughout the years, if you Google my name, there’s things where I’ve spoken at different conferences, things that I’ve written, and I’m sure with good AI, you probably could spoof me at this point, because I’ve already put out too much content on myself. And so fundamentally, there needs to be some type of guardrails to see what’s in and what’s out. But even just a toggle, how do we know? How do we trust that the bots won’t try to still take it? Yes, it’s off from an API perspective, but who’s the person that’s making sure that it’s actually off, right? It’s a toggle on the UI, but is the API actually locked down? That if the agent or whoever scrapes it, do they actually get an error message? I think that’s fundamentally where we are from a security perspective right now.

I’m going to continue to try and not have my things scraped, but at the same time, there’s only so much I can do, and there’s a little bit of... by the time I found out, about the Substack one, I think it probably had all my posts at that point. So I didn’t turn it off because at that point it was like, it’ll get, what, maybe one? It felt like I was too late. Kind of similar with Gmail. By the time I had turned it off, it had already probably gotten a good understanding of me from years of history, years of whatever I have in my Drive.

And so I think fundamentally, definitely where possible, yes, you should prevent it from taking your information. Because I don’t think AI is out here when it’s feeding information to people – like, if you searched me or searched my work, that it’s like, “Yeah, credit Nadina for this work that I have now taken and summarized for you.” I think if we could get to that, maybe people would be at ease. But then, at the same time, AI is very good at taking a bunch of information, putting it together, and making it look like it’s possibly something it came up with. But nothing’s new. Everything’s taken from somewhere. It’s gotten it from somewhere.

So it’s kind of interesting. But yes, long story short, I didn’t turn off my Substack one. I turned off my Gmail one. I hope that in time we have better security around APIs, because APIs fundamentally have been very open, and a lot of the protections have been from a UI perspective. But from an AI perspective, once it has access via API or through a MCP, a model context protocol, sky is the limit.

Karen: Yeah, and that’s exactly one of the reasons why being opted in by default when they turn on these new settings is a problem. Because the minute that it’s on, even if you turn it off within an hour, it’s still potentially already been scraped up and folded in. And once it gets trained into an AI model, it doesn’t come back out, you know?

Nadina: Yeah, and that default opt-in is where I’ve always had a problem. Regardless from an AI perspective, just in general, I don’t like the default opt-in. I think people should be able to opt in to what they need. So it should start as off, and then you should be able to turn it on. Because not everyone’s going to realize that it’s happened, and then by the time it has happened, it’s too late. And then you’re in this crisis of, “Okay, I can turn it off, but it’s probably already taken everything it wanted to take, and so it’s only net new now.”

Karen: It was about two years ago now where LinkedIn did something like this, where they were opting all of us in by default to everything we’d ever put into the system up to that point. And they said, “But you have an option where you can now opt out from us taking any of your new stuff.” Do you remember when that happened? Did that affect you? Did it come to your attention? Because they were not exactly upfront about it.

Nadina: Yeah, it came up. It was strange how I found out about it, because I found out on LinkedIn through a group that was like, “Make sure you opt out.” And I was like, “Opt out of what?” And when I found out ... it’s already taken the old stuff, so I can’t opt out of the old. I thought I was not reading it correctly. You’re only opting out of the net new, which ... I’m going to use the word ‘interesting’ approach. Because, again, one would have expected to be able to opt out of everything, but it was more of, “Actually, no, you don’t have that choice. You get to opt out of net new. We’ll just assume this is all ours.”

And I think that’s one of the things with social media too, where you join something like Facebook, Instagram, and you’re not paying for these products. No, you are the product. And what you’ve posted on there, I’m sure it’s in some terms and conditions that nobody’s read, that it can either read it or it’s become part of, now, their training set for machine learning or something else. And it’s not readily available where somebody would be able to make that decision because they wouldn’t even know to think, “Oh, I should really check and see what I’m logging into,” right? Most people are like, “Oh yeah, new social media, let me get on first. Oh yeah, click, click, click. I’ve already passed through the terms and conditions.” And so, yeah, it’s just an interesting question in the whole opt-in, opt-out conversation.

Karen: So you’ve mentioned that you use Gemini and Claude. I’m curious if you feel like Google and Anthropic have been transparent with you as a user about where they got the data that was used for training those tools.

Nadina: I think transparency’s an interesting word. I will say now I see a lot more of, “Hey, we’re updating our terms and conditions.” But I know just because I’ve been following. Anthropic had the lawsuit for the books that it had stolen. Google was trained on Reddit’s data, and we don’t even know what is in there because there was a whole mess of things that was happening from Google’s perspective.

But Google itself, as a search engine, I just think about it and how much data it’s now had, and when it had that whole, “Yeah, you’re automatically opt-in, surprise,” where it could read your Gmail, your Drive. Gemini is just running through everything. A lot of that data that it got, I don’t know if it got it fairly. And I don’t know, as these models are getting data, what is considered fair in terms of there’s some line that people are probably coming up against, probably have crossed it.

I think initially when it first came out, especially with OpenAI, people didn’t even ask the question, right? It’s like, “Oh, it has all this data. It’s huge. It’s going to do everything, and then it’s going to give you this exact answer.” But where did the data come from? I don’t think people started to ask that question until it was... I feel like it was a little too late, but now at least the question is being asked.

So in the beginning, no, I don’t think they were upfront on how they got the data and how they were training these models. At a previous company, actually, when we were looking at doing our AI, we specifically didn’t do any of the public models. So we had a private model internally that you could access, and you could not access any of the GPT, the Gemini. You couldn’t access any of it from your work computer, so it was just blocked. That was quite an interesting time for people because they felt like they weren’t able to do what they needed to do. But at the same time, there were so many leaks of companies putting data in public models and people not understanding that once you put it in there, it’s out there.

And I think now people are a bit more secure. They have their own models internally. There’s more tooling around, “I have my work Claude, I have my personal Claude, and those two should not meet. The work should go into work, the personal should go into personal, and do not mix them.” I think there’s more understanding there. Same with Google, same with ChatGPT.

But I think initially when everything came out, the excitement of, “I have a tool that can help me write an email,” which is what a lot of people were using it for, or, “I now can have this short, succinct email for corporate America,” or, “It can summarize these meeting transcripts for me, and then I can get the action items.” I don’t think people were worrying too much about how these models were being trained. But at the same time, it was always top of mind for me. Like, how are you getting this data? How do you know so much?

Karen: So it’s one thing when we have a choice about using a tool at work or at home. In a lot of cases, our data is being used just because we are consumers, we are members of the public, and we interact with government and commercial systems. Do you know of any cases where your personal data has been used by one of these systems? Obviously without disclosing any specific personal data.

Nadina: I don’t have a specific case of my data being, I’ll say taken, and used without my consent. But doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist because like I said, there’s so many tools out there now. Even doing something like, you’re trying to research someone, there’s so much information that can come back. It was interesting because I did do a reverse “Do you know who I am?” search on my name and what comes back. And it was fascinating, the information that came back. A lot of it, again, was public information, information that, if you do a Google search, you could find it on me. But some of it was, again, page three, page four, things that you really had to go looking to find that information. So it was interesting how that info had already ended up in the model.

Again, it was public. I probably put it out there. It’s kind of similar to Facebook. Like, when I first started, I didn’t know I was not supposed to have my Facebook public. I quickly changed that, but again, the data was already out there, so I’m sure it got some of that info as well. But yeah, I don’t have a specific case where my information was taken, but I’m sure that it’s probably out there. There’s probably a clone of myself somewhere running around right now.

Karen: All right. Do you know of any company that you gave your data to that actually alerted you that they would be using it for AI or machine learning?

Nadina: It was interesting when I was interviewing last year, there were a lot of companies where there were, like, for those first interviews, it was more like they were asking, and you could opt out. But again, it was already an opt-in, so you already checked yes, and you had to opt out specifically. But it was, “Hey, for AI training purposes, we may record this interview to use to train our model.” And so I really started paying attention when I was looking at, what are they asking of me in these interviews, and why are we recording it, and why are we using it to train AI?

I’ve had friends actually where the first interview was not with a human, it was with an AI. And so I joke and I said, “You should send your AI to do the interview if they’re going to send an AI to do the interview.” Kind of Black Mirror. It’s interesting that the first interview would be AI. A lot of the applications were already being sorted by AI. When were you going to see a human in that entire process?

So it’s interesting now because I have friends who are interviewing and they say yes, some of the roles, the first call is not with a person, it’s with an AI that will ask you questions. I didn’t participate in any of those, nor am I planning to participate in any of them. I feel like if we’re going to interview for a job, I’m not asking an AI for a role. From a company perspective, I understand that they’re trying to optimize the recruiting process. They can’t talk to so many candidates at a time. But at the same time, there’s just certain things. A human touch in the first part of an interview kind of tells a lot, or not a lot, about a company. Like, if you’re going to use AI in the beginning, is AI going to be the thing that I’m going to be doing performance reviews on? Is AI going to be the thing that I’m talking to all the time? When am I going to get a human to talk to and have an actual conversation? So that was kind of interesting when I was interviewing, and even now my friends are interviewing, that the first specific call is with AI.

Karen: Yeah. And using AI in hiring and performance evaluation is problematic in a lot of ways, because there’s a lot of bias built into the old data that they would’ve used for training those systems. So it’s a little disconcerting. And I think that a lot of times companies are looking at optimizing the recruiting process, but they tend to forget that it’s a two-way street. You know, the candidate wants to be able to evaluate the company too. And as you said, it tells you something about what kind of experience you might have as an employee there.

Nadina: Yeah. That’s always been my thinking, right? AI is meant to do all this optimization, but at some point, we need to stop and think what optimization are we trying to do, and what are the trade-offs that we’re losing?

Because again, for me as a candidate, if you tell me my first interview is with AI, I really am not going to come to that first interview. I probably would try and figure out how I can send a model of myself to the interview, because why would I, in my mind, talk to an AI? I’ve already filled out an application, and I know that application has probably been screened by AI. Why would I record myself having a conversation? Because again, I don’t know what’s going to happen with that data afterwards. Are you going to use me? Am I going to be your internal training candidate on “Here’s an example of how this could go right or wrong?” I don’t know. It’s just very interesting.

Karen: So has any company’s use of your data ever caused any problems for you? Have you had any phishing attacks or any ways in which your privacy has been compromised, anything like that?

Nadina: I feel like that’s the new norm now. I’m constantly getting data breaches, to the point where I’ve locked all my credit with the different bureaus, just because every other day there’s some extra data processor for a company that I didn’t know about. So it’s their third-party data processor that had the breach, and it’s like, “Oh, two years ago, this was your data, and then here’s a year of identity protection from the dark web.” And every few days or every few weeks at one point, I feel like I was getting a letter. And so I was like, “Okay, I need to just lock all my credit,” because at this point it doesn’t feel like it’s safe out there, and it probably has been sold multiple times.

I don’t know if these causes were specifically because of AI. But again, I don’t know if it wasn’t, because a lot of companies will use third parties to process the data. Those third parties may get compromised, and how they got compromised, usually they’ll tell you or they don’t tell you. But yeah, I feel like there’s been a lot of, at least in the last few years, a lot of, “Hey, your data might have been compromised.” And it’s been overall a lot of my previous companies; it would be from maybe my 401k provider or my HSA provider. So it was a lot of the banking institution providers that were getting compromised, which was interesting. But I’ve also had from previous phone companies that I’ve used, or some third party of the third party of the third party. Was really weird how we got here, but the data had been compromised.

And so now I get one year of protection for the dark web internet. But after that year, I can’t get a new social or anything, right? It’s already out there. These data compromises I feel like are definitely something that are happening a lot more. I don’t know if they’re specifically from an AI perspective, but I don’t know if they’re not.

Karen: Yeah, I mean, data brokers buying and selling our data and having data breaches has been going on for many years, long before ChatGPT really became common. It may give more of a financial incentive for them to do it because they have a new market to sell to, right? But I’m curious, do you ever take up the offers of the free protection?

Nadina: I initially used to do it, and then because it was happening so much, I, at one point I think I had protection for, like, three years, and then another one happened and I was like, “Oh, great, I have another extra year. This one was just about to run out.” So I specifically just went and across all the bureaus, I just locked my credit. So that makes me feel a lot safer. I can’t even open a credit card right now. No one can, which is good. And then I try and monitor where I’m using my credit cards that I have opened right now so that if they do get compromised, at least I understand that, well, I did the best that I could. And I do try to use them when I can, but I know if they’re actually doing anything for me. Because again, if the data’s on the dark web or if it’s been sold, after the year is up, the data’s still out there. These protections are only to monitor. It’s not necessarily going to prevent anything. It’s just, “Hey, we noticed your data was used,” but it’s not going to stop it.

Karen: Yeah. I’ve gotten a lot of those data breach notifications myself, and I’ve gotten those offers. And one thing my husband pointed out is that there are all these data protection companies now. How do you know you can trust them with the data that you need to give them in order for them to protect you? So we don’t take those up because, as he said, you have to give them all this private information in order for them to protect your private information, and how do you know they can be trusted?

Nadina: Yeah. That’s an interesting point as well, and I think that’s why I went the extra step to lock down our credit because in my mind, I’m sure they also will get compromised eventually. Are they going to tell people when they get compromised, and who’s going to protect them? But yeah, that’s an interesting point because you definitely have to give them a lot of data just to get it started, and then you’re basically verifying who you are, so if they get compromised, then I don’t know. I don’t know who to go to next.

Karen: Right. So one last question and then we can talk about anything else that you want. We’ve noticed that public distrust of AI and tech companies has been growing, and I think with good reason, because we’re finding out more about what they’re doing with our data. But do you think there is any company that you can trust or would trust, or is that not possible? And if it’s possible, what would be the main thing they would have to do for you to trust one of these companies with your data?

Nadina: I think it’s a deeper question for me when it comes to that trust of your data. I trust, but I always verify. And so I think with companies right now, the companies that are telling you, “Yes, this is how we’re going to handle your data. This is how we handle our third parties,” it gives you a level of trust. But at the same time, a breach can happen. And what happens with that breach is, how do they handle things where, okay, the data was taken, do they have a good track history of doing it? It’s one of those things. I try to think about it, not too much, but also think about it. Because I think with every company, inherently they want to do well with your data. I don’t think any company wakes up and they’re like, “Yeah, today we’re going to take a bunch of data from our employees. That’s the plan and the mission for Q1.” I don’t think there are any companies like that.

I think what tends to happen is that companies come in different shapes and different sizes. Bigger companies have teams of teams that handle the data, handle the legal side, handle how data should happen, not happen, how long they should retain it. Is it seven years? Even from a CRM perspective, those standard operating procedures are written out. We hope people are following them. That’s another thing. We hope people are following them. I think sometimes of smaller companies. Things are just happening quicker. They’re more rapid to acceleration. They just haven’t gotten to that point in their journey yet where they’re having to think about it, because maybe they started as a very small company. But either way, for me, I trust companies where I can clearly see, “This is how we handle your data. This is what we’re trying to do.” Trust is immediate.

It’s one of the reasons I work in the Salesforce ecosystem, because I know at least Salesforce as a company, they have a whole page that I can go to and I can see, yes, this is what’s going to happen. There were some partner companies that had gotten hacked. It was all over the news. Salesforce specifically said, “We’re not going to pay a ransom for what happened over here with that specific company.” I think it was Drift. Drift had a hack recently, and the hackers were trying to get Salesforce to pay. They were like, “Well, we’re not going to negotiate with you.” And I think just having that stand, like, yes, this is a lot of company data that has gotten taken, but one of the things they also did was work with this company to, one, delist it from the AppExchange so that no one else is downloading the app, but then also work with their cybersecurity team to figure out how we can prevent this from happening. And there have been a lot more security updates that have happened now because of all these hackings that have happened from, not Salesforce themselves, but companies that use Salesforce. And so I think seeing things like that makes me feel, for lack of better words, more trusting towards companies like that.

But other companies are doing it as well. There are other big companies in the enterprise where an incident happens, how they deal with the incident is how I know, okay, I can trust this company. Because data is going to get leaked. We know that. Hacks are going to happen. Protections are going to be breached. It happens, but how they deal with the incident is what I’m looking for. Are you giving a root cause analysis? Are you saying, “We know we messed up. This is how we’re going to put steps in place,” and then you can actually see these steps in place from a public perspective, not a, “Yeah, we went behind closed doors, we fixed it. It’s fixed,” and we don’t know if it’s fixed. It’s just, “It’s fixed. We don’t know.” What does that mean?

So, to summarize everything, I naturally will trust. I like to see what happens when an incident happens, because then I know how a company can handle it. Companies come in different shapes and sizes, and so bigger enterprises have more teams of teams that handle these data protections. Smaller companies might not have gotten there yet in their journey, but I think, I hope, inherently there are no companies that are saying like, “Today’s the day we’re going to just leak some data and see what happens.”

Karen: All right. Fair enough. Well, thank you for joining me and for sharing your thoughts on these questions! Is there anything else that you would like to say? For instance, I have some inside information that you’re working on a chapter in a book.

Nadina: Yes. I will say that right now I’m very passionate about AI. I’m very passionate about how it’s affecting our resources from a data center perspective, from an electricity perspective, and from a water source perspective. Our Volume Two book will be out soon, so that you can read all about my perspective on that different side of, yes, we should use AI, but also we should understand how our resources are being affected.

You can find me at techsips.nadinalisbon.com. It’s on Substack. Or if you literally search TechSips with Nadina, it will be at least the first search that comes up.

Karen: All right. Thank you so much, Nadina. It was great to talk with you today. I appreciate you making time for the interview.

Nadina: Thank you so much, Karen. It was great talking with you as well.

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