🗣️ AISW #120: Cheyenne Dominguez, USA-based business leadership consultant

🫛 This edition of AI, Software, and Wetware features an audio interview on ethical AI with SheWritesAI community member and book author Cheyenne Dominguez. Cheyenne is a 🇺🇸 USA-based business leadership consultant and the founder of M(AI)VENS. We discuss:

Why she started M(AI)VENS to help other non-techy women get started with AI. Check out her book chapter, " Why Women Must Get AI Savvy Now ", her M(AI)VENS newsletter , and her monthly AI book club for women!

Authenticity and AI-generated content , and why she stopped using AI for video

Tradeoffs from allowing third party AI tools to train on our newsletters, and how it impacts marketing and discoverability

Companies using our browsing & social media data and our phones listening to us

How a Colorado friend’s experience with identity theft “completely changed how I personally think about personal data and technology ”

Encouraging folks to “ask our candidates at the local, state, and federal level about AI and their positions on AI” for the November mid-term elections in the US

and more. Check it out, and let us know what you think!

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This post is part of our AI6P interview series on “AI, Software, and Wetware” . Our guests share their experiences with using AI, and how they feel about AI using their data and works.

This interview is available as an audio recording (embedded here in the post, and later in our AI6P external podcasts ) . This post includes the full, human-edited transcript. ( If it doesn’t fit in your email client, click HERE to read the whole post online.)

Note: In this article series, “AI” means artificial intelligence and spans classical statistical methods, data analytics, machine learning, generative AI, and other non-generative AI. See this Glossary and “ AI Fundamentals #01: What is Artificial Intelligence? ” for reference.

Karen: I’m delighted to welcome Cheyenne Dominguez from the USA as my guest today on “AI, Software, and Wetware”. Cheyenne, thank you so much for joining me on this interview! Please tell us about yourself, who you are, and what you do.

Cheyenne: Thank you, Karen. Thanks for having me. I’m Cheyenne Dominguez, and I’m the founder of M(AI)VENS, spelled M-A-I-V-E-N-S, and it’s a community and a newsletter to help non-techy women build their confidence with AI. I host a monthly AI-themed book club, networking conversations, we have prompt parties, all basically to help make AI feel more social and more human and collaborative, and less intimidating for those like me who are non-techy.

My background is in business. I’m a business consultant, and I do a lot of community building. So I personally approach AI really through the lens of people, communicating, just how we’re us- we’re using it in everyday life, as opposed to someone who has a background in coding or engineering. And what really pulled me into this space was really just seeing how many of the many, many smart, amazing women I know didn’t feel part of any particular community or space related to AI. So I felt compelled to start something where we could be a community and talk about this and share ideas in a human way.

Karen: I think it’s great that you started that. It’s one thing to notice that there’s a problem, and it’s another thing to say, “Well, I can do something about that.”

Cheyenne: Yeah. I’m trying in my own little space of the internet.

Karen: That’s great. So tell us a little bit about your level of experience with AI and machine learning and analytics, whether you use it professionally or personally, or if you’ve ever studied the technologies in any way.

Cheyenne: So I’ve not studied it in any way. What I would call myself is an early-ish adopter of technology, really, throughout my professional career. I’m very curious about it, but I am not an engineer, I’m not a data scientist. And I think maybe that’s part of why my perspective resonates with a lot of women.

I would also call myself a heavy user of AI or maybe a power user. That’s a term I’m hearing now more recently. So I use Claude, I use Perplexity, I use ChatGPT. Probably the three of those check most boxes for me. And I use it almost daily for things like brainstorming, outlining, editing, strategic thinking, content development, event planning. I do a lot of research with it as well.

So I pay really close attention to how AI is changing in the business landscape, leadership, professional spaces. And I pay attention to that because I think there are a lot of women like me who don’t work in tech, but we still want to understand how the technology is reshaping our workplaces and our homes. So I read a lot of business news, investment news. I watch market trends. I watch CNBC. I’m kind of a nerd that way. I watch where AI investment in financial markets is taking place. So I really see my role as a little bit of a translator and a guide, but not necessarily with any kind of tech background. I’m really looking at where AI fits into our home life, our everyday work life.

Karen: That sounds great. Can you share a specific story with our audience on how you’ve used one of these tools that has AI features? I’d like to hear your thoughts on how well the AI features of those tools work for you or didn’t. Basically, what went well and what didn’t go so well.

Cheyenne: It’s been a lot of trial and error because I haven’t had any training. So I have figured out that those three tools, like I said, check a lot of the boxes for me. I think one of the simplest and easiest to understand examples is the weekly newsletter and the community I run. AI has dramatically accelerated The creative and strategic side of what I do. So for example, I might start with a rough idea for my weekly newsletter, but I’ll use AI to help me brainstorm different angles.

If I’m following the news like I shared, for example, at the time we’re recording this, on the news yesterday and today it was all about Anthropic going public soon and launching their IPO. And so I’ll look at, “Okay, this is a great opportunity for a newsletter. What are the different sorts of angles that I could approach this story from? Is it about investing in AI? Is it how many AI companies have gone public? Is it who’s going to go first? Is it the race, Anthropic versus OpenAI?”

So I’ll look at all the different angles around that story that I might be able to run with. And then I also use it to just help me organize my ideas. That might take me to the place of, okay, actually this might be three different stories now that I’ve brainstormed so much, right? So it’ll help me organize that.

I test headlines. I run my analytics. I look at my analytics, my past open rates of my newsletters and emails and engagement rates, and try to look for trends that I can see, okay, this is what’s resonating most. It’s this type of approach or this type of story, a how-to, or a why, or a guide.

So I use it on a daily basis in that way. And then especially for research, Perplexity in particular has saved me many hours. I think I’ve learned to guide my AI research companion in a really positive way that’s really helpful for me. So if I’m looking for additional sources to cite, it just really helps me speed up that research process.

But with all of that, I’m very intentional that AI doesn’t replace my voice. I try to share a lot of stories, my own personal stories, my own personal experiences, positive and negative feelings I’m having about AI. I really try to weave that in so that I’m intentional that AI doesn’t replace really the very human component of connecting with my community.

I’ve also used it for event planning, for travel research, for coming up with different activity ideas for different groups that I run and for my book club. So it’s worked for me. It’s been so helpful for me really on a daily basis.

I think what hasn’t worked well is, I learned pretty quickly that if you’re using AI to help you write, it can sound very generic. You can pretty quickly see when something is written by AI these days, and when it sounds also just kind of detached from having any kind of human vulnerability or imperfections as well. So I think authenticity will always just remain really important to me.

Karen: Yeah. I think it’s interesting to think about whether or not we can really tell when something is written by AI tools, and I think that’s been evolving a lot. We had one chapter in the book that you also wrote a chapter for, by Karen Spinner. And she was saying about how they’ve done these tests and people can’t always tell when something was written by AI. But one thing I think is interesting is on the flip side, people were starting to write more like large language models, because they see what they’re writing, and they’re unconsciously, I think, internalizing it. And so we’re feeding on each other with a lot of feedback loops. But that’s one that I think wasn’t really expected.

Cheyenne: Yeah, and it’s becoming very circular. It’s like, what’s going in and what’s coming out, and which came first? So, getting a little bit muddied.

Karen: Yeah. But to your point about the authenticity and human voice, it’s one thing that I think you do well. And I think it’s something that people can recognize, still, even if they don’t know something was AI-generated. There are still some things that AI doesn’t simulate well, and that authenticity, that sense of individual stories that nobody but you could have written, those are things that a tool’s not going to do.

Cheyenne: Yeah. And it’s funny because I think the word authenticity has been such a buzzword in recent years on social media, and showing up as your authentic self on Instagram. I almost feel like it’s started becoming an overused word. But now it’s almost like it’s such an important word. It really is right back to being probably more important than ever. It’s definitely important to me.

Karen: It sounds like you do make good use of AI tools for some things. Are there any things that you avoid using AI tools for? And if so, can you share an example of when you would avoid it, and why you would choose not to use AI tools ?

Cheyenne: Yeah, absolutely. So one of the areas I’ve just personally pulled back a bit from is this whole AI image and video trend that we’ve seen go viral the last couple of years – you know, ask AI to turn me into this type of character, and turn me into that type of character. And before you know it, you’ve generated 20 versions of yourself as a cartoon and 20 videos of yourself doing something silly. And I can totally understand how those things go viral. You know, they’re fun and cute and novel, and fantastical, right? So we’re seeing waves of people where they’re generating these fantasy portraits of themselves or action figures of themselves or cinematic avatars of themselves, or there are all types of different artistic styles that had their viral moment, that were trending.

And I totally see why people find it fun and entertaining. But as I have personally learned more about AI, I’ve read conflicting data on the amount of energy use that is required for those types of things, particularly image and video, probably video generation even worse.

So it has left me personally feeling uncomfortable. I feel like I’m being wasteful by spending, first of all, my own time doing that, but just the amount of potential energy output that I’m using. So I’ve personally chosen to stay away from that, and focus on how can I use it to be more productive, to research, to just value my time and solve any kind of meaningful problem or challenge that I’m having, as opposed to jumping on the new trendy viral video bandwagon. So that’s a line for me personally that I’ve just kind of come to and decided not to cross.

Karen: Have you ever experimented with any of the tools for music creation?

Cheyenne: I have for about 60 seconds. Yeah, I think I went to, I think I might’ve even done a newsletter on this a while, about a year ago. I went to a couple of sites, really out of curiosity, to see how easy it was to generate music, and it was just amazing. You know, I gave it a prompt, and 10 seconds, out came a 30-second song based on what I described and it’s really mind-boggling. But that’s the extent of what I’ve tried to create with AI in the music space.

Karen: One concern that has come up with respect to these AI and machine learning systems is where they get the data and the content and the works that they train on. They will often use data that people have put into online systems or they’ve published online. Companies are not always very transparent about how they intend to use our data when we signed up, and people have gotten surprised to find out their information’s been used. One proposal that’s come up is that they should be required to do what some people call the 3Cs rule, which is to get Consent, and to give people Credit, and to Compensate them for the use of their work in AI. I know people say that they feel like it’s okay as long as it’s for the greater good, which is kind of a separate question. I’m wondering how you feel about companies that use people’s works for training their AI and machine learning systems and tools.

Cheyenne: I think, in this case, the greater good, that might be rather subjective. But I think it’s a no-brainer: I think transparency and consent are only going to become more and increasingly important. You know, every artist, writer, photographer, every type of creator, of course they want their work protected. We all do, whatever type of work we create, whatever our output is. And I think the vast majority are going to feel very unhappy and uneasy about our work, their work. I don’t know that I consider myself an artist, but I certainly create many things as a writer. But how anyone could feel really comfortable that our work’s being absorbed into an AI system without clear permission or compensation or credit, just feels completely wrong in my mind.

So it’s my hope that AI companies move toward clearer consent models, more transparent disclosure around how training data is gathered, how it’s used. And I think it’s going to affect more and more ordinary, everyday people, and not just our famous artists and public figures, but it’s going to become the average social media user. It’s going to become students. It’s going to become business professionals. Pretty much anyone who is publishing content online, which is almost all of us, because that is part of how we’re marketing and networking and building our brands and relationships. So it’s going to affect almost everyone eventually.

I think that the challenge here is that the innovation is just moving so incredibly fast while public understanding and regulation especially always seem to be struggling to keep pace.

Karen: You mentioned writing a newsletter, and that’s where we met, through Substack, through writing our newsletters.

Cheyenne: Yes!

Karen: But a lot of people that I talk to don’t realize that there is a setting in Substack, in our newsletters, for whether or not we tell Substack to allow AI tools to train on the content of our newsletters. I’m wondering, were you aware of the setting, and what do you have it set to?

Cheyenne: I don’t remember what I have it set to. That’s very interesting. I don’t know what it’s set to right now, but I know I have toggled it on and off more than once. That tells you I have conflicting feelings about these things, as I’m sure many people do. But I hope that all creative platforms give all users a choice, I think.

Karen: That’s the right thing to do. It’s like everything else in life, right? There’s a trade-off, and it’s a trade-off between protecting your newsletter, and then on the other side, what they call discoverability. Because if someone is just going to an AI tool to search for information, then visibility of your ideas in there, for better or worse, that’s where a lot of people are going. And so do you want your work surfaced there or not? I hear a lot of conflicting thoughts about it.

Cheyenne: I’m not sure if it’s on or off right now, but I know that I have been in there, and I’ve pondered that and weighed the pros and cons. And it might depend on the day, how I’m feeling.

Karen: Yeah. But at least with Substack, they have the setting; they provide that. Some people I’ve talked to have been kind of upset that the default was that it was on, to allow it, when they first create their newsletter. So you have to know it’s there and go in and turn it off. But at least there’s some transparency, that you as a newsletter publisher have some control. For the AI tools that you’ve used – ChatGPT, Perplexity, and such – do you feel like they have been transparent with you as a user about where they got the data that they’re using to train their tool?

Cheyenne: Gosh. Well, I don’t doubt that it’s in there, buried inside the terms and conditions. So I’m not claiming that they haven’t shared that with me. But it’s certainly not something that’s easy to understand, that’s easy to find. We all have to go looking for it. You know, it’s buried in legalese. I think that many people like me, probably, don’t necessarily know that we have meaningful opt-out choices, right? It’s either, you’re opting into all of this, or you can’t use it at all. You don’t have access.

And again, that’s a huge trade-off when the world seems to be moving at the pace it’s moving, and Moving through this AI transformation, to be completely left out certainly doesn’t feel like the right answer. But also, to not fully understand the terms and conditions doesn’t feel like the right answer either.

So I think that most of us probably don’t fully understand how our data’s being collected, analyzed, used for training. But at the same time, I do think that public awareness is increasing. It’s growing in the media. More people are asking questions ownership, privacy, consent, like we talked about, our digital identities. But I think it’s just too complicated, buried in the legalese, and I’m not an attorney. It would be nice if we could participate and have a much just simpler understanding.

Karen: Yeah, I’ve talked with a couple of people, including an attorney. She was based in Ireland and she’s in another part of Europe now. But her point was that it’s not really informed consent if they write 20 pages of legalese ... and you have to read it on your phone and scroll through.

Cheyenne: Scrolling, scrolling, and scrolling, and scrolling, exactly. And then the trade-off is that, “Oh, I just don’t use this at all.” So yeah. And that’s, really, pretty much any app we all have on our phones, we’ve automatically opted into the terms and conditions that are many, many pages deep.

Karen: There have been studies that very few people read it. It varies a bit by age bracket, but over 90% of people generally don’t read them. But who can fault people for not reading them when they really can’t understand them anyway? You shouldn’t have to be a lawyer, right?

Cheyenne: Right, right, exactly. You shouldn’t have to be a lawyer to understand what you’re opting into.

Karen: Yeah. As you said, though, sometimes the choice is you either have to agree to use a tool or you simply can’t use it. In other cases, for instance, if it’s a government system or something, we don’t really have a choice; we have to use it. So the whole idea of consent there is kind of bogus.

Cheyenne: I think social media is probably the easiest thing for most people to relate to, right? So our photos that are posted online, the interactions, our likes and comments, facial recognition, our location data on social, our browsing habits, what we purchase or don’t purchase, what we scroll past, what we slow down on, all of those engagement patterns are just increasingly tied to more and more sophisticated systems. And I think people think about AI as very futuristic, but most of us are ... we’re here, we’re in it now. And most of us are interacting in big ways with very powerful AI systems right now that are constantly monitoring our advertising, our search results, our content feeds, and everything that we interact with. So I think we kind of expect it.

We expect it more so if we’re going to the airport because we know that there is a national security element attached to the story that we’re told that these things are needed. And so we’re probably less surprised by it there.

But I think when it comes to our browsing habits and our social media habits, I think people would be just really shocked at how much data, at how much we are really the product that is being sold out there.

Karen: Yeah, that’s a great example. And social media, for a lot of us, is optional. A lot of people I’ve seen are actually leaving LinkedIn, whereas that used to be kind of, you had to be there. There are some people who run their businesses on Instagram or on one of the other social sites. And so, when they started claiming more rights to the works that people publish there, some people really felt like they didn’t have much of a choice. I left some of those sites because I didn’t need them. But for a lot of people that’s a much harder decision, a much more difficult trade-off.

Cheyenne: I think so because if, whether you’re running a business or building a personal brand or whatever you’re doing, your success is dependent upon your marketing. And marketing has, in a large way now, become almost synonymous with social media. I mean, if you’re not on social media, you’re not marketing yourself. There’s very few other avenues for a lot of people to see you and learn about you than social media. It’s our modern-day marketing, I think. If you’re not there, You’re not going to be found. And so again, the trade-off is: do you not be found, or do you kind of go along with all these terms and conditions and the tracking and all of these other things that go along with it?

Karen: Do you know any cases with any social media sites that you use where your information’s been used for a purpose that you didn’t intend?

Cheyenne: So when I think about this, I think about when I first started thinking that my phone was listening to me. And now I just kind of assume it’s listening. And I think more of us assume it’s listening. But I remember first thinking about how weird it was, like, God, it was probably at least five years ago, maybe more than that. But I started realizing I was seeing ads in my social feeds for things that I had had private conversations, with either my husband or a friend, like, a trip to the Bahamas and needing a new bathing suit. And then I’m suddenly getting ads for Ann Taylor’s new resort wear line or something. I don’t know if that was specifically it, but things like that. And just too coincidental, right? Just, just too coincidental. I can even remember joking with some friends about it. “Oh my gosh, I think my phone’s listening, because I got an ad for this or that.”

And now it’s not a joke. I think most of the public has had those experiences and now realizes that at least some of our behaviors and patterns are being tracked and analyzed. I guess I wonder if the listening-in experience has become a turning point for a lot of people. Like, how did my phone know that? How did my phone know I was talking about that or doing that?

So this pattern recognition has been around for quite a while. It’s just now with the power of AI, it’s just so much more sophisticated, and put us on like a rocket ship to a new place. I don’t think people are shocked by it, but I don’t know that they realize how much these systems know about us.

Karen: Yeah, I’d written an article – I guess it was a couple years ago now about this. There was actually a case where Apple was found guilty basically of allowing Siri to use people’s information when they hadn’t given their permission for it to be listened to. I don’t think they sold the original conversations to data brokers, but they sold information that was derived from it, and they got slapped for that. Everyday Ethical AI Big ears are everywhere, and everyone really IS out to get you ... 🗣️ You know those anecdotes we’ve heard about how some people feel like their cell phones might be listening to their ‘offline’ in-person conversations and selling that info to marketers? And we’ve wondered if there’s anything to it… Read more People might say, “Oh, you’re paranoid.” Sometimes there are connections that we don’t realize, and that’s what it’s picking up on, and it looks like we’re being listened in on. But in some cases, they actually have been listening, in violation of various laws and also just the mores, and their stated principles. Apple’s always had this reputation for privacy, and they lost some of their shine on that one.

Cheyenne: Absolutely. I think it’s like, don’t ask for permission, just hope you don’t get caught. Or ask for forgiveness. Or just take the fine later.

Karen: Right. It’s, “Oh, so we can’t do it. Well, what happens if we do it?” “We get fined.” “Okay, so we just have to pay to be able to do it.”

Cheyenne: Right. Exactly.

Karen: So it gets turned into a business decision. Even, I think, for some of the scraping of the data that was used for training the AI tools, like, “Okay, yeah, well, we’re going to do it. We’re going to get ahead, and then when the time comes that we have to pay, we’ll already have established our hold on the market, and it’s a small percentage of our revenues, and we’re not going to worry about it.” So it becomes a business cost instead of a matter of principle.

Cheyenne: Yep, 100%.

Karen: Yeah. You mentioned traveling and TSA and the national security aspect. For various reasons, I haven’t been in an airport now for many years. But friends who have traveled have told me that the TSA signs do say in small print at the bottom that you are allowed to opt out of them using AI to do a facial recognition comparison of your ID to your actual face. That’s the default now. But, in small print, it says that you can opt out of it. A few people have tried. A few people have said, “You know what? I have enough hassle. I don’t need to take any more risks.” And so they don’t really feel like they can opt out. But it is there in small print. So have you noticed that, or have you ever tried to opt out when you’ve traveled? Or do you just let it go through?

Cheyenne: I just let it go through. I’ve never opted out. You know, it already takes so much time in an airport, so I can’t imagine the additional complication to stepping up to any kind of TSA agent or checkpoint and saying, “I want to opt out of this.” I can’t even imagine what would be the reality of that, how cumbersome, uncomfortable, that would feel, and what that process would be like. That is probably not pretty, you know? Who knows how well-trained they are even on someone trying to exercise that choice?

So no, I’ve never had that experience. I’m just kind of running through the scenario in my mind thinking, “Yeah, that does not sound comfortable at all.” But like I shared earlier, anyone who’s running a small business or building a brand, or if you’re marketing events, or if you’re trying to network yourself or sell any type of product or service, so much of our marketing ecosystem completely depends on our digital platforms. Social media: that’s where there’s visibility, that’s where there’s audience growth, that’s where revenue is going to come from. If you’re in business, you have to sell something to a customer. And that is highly likely to be a digital space. So there may be these opt-out opportunities in the fine print, like a TSA perhaps. But I think opting out completely can just feel so unrealistic, right? Professionally, economically, if you’re trying to bring in revenue. I guess I can see both perspectives, right?

I think what we need to wrestle with is a bigger question of, like, now where do we go from here? Here we are. Is there a way that we can balance the innovation and the positives that we can see through technology – the convenience, some personalization – but can we balance that with privacy, ownership, consent in a meaningful way? I don’t think that we as a society have quite figured that out yet.

Karen: Yeah. Yeah, I agree. Do you know of any situations where use of your data, your content has created an issue for you, like privacy, or phishing, or a loss of income or... Do you have any examples that you know of?

Cheyenne: So I have a friend in Colorado, a woman. This isn’t AI-specific, but she experienced a really disturbing identity theft situation a few years ago. And that completely changed how I personally think about personal data and technology. So essentially, a thief was able to steal her identity, but they did it so well that the criminal was able to get a driver’s license with her criminal photo on it, in my friend’s name. So that means this criminal, this woman who was a criminal, somehow had enough documentation to represent herself as my friend at the DMV.

And once she had a driver’s license with her criminal photo on it matching my friend’s name, the gates were wide open. She was able to open new accounts, new credit cards. I mean, it was months and months of chaos. This was really a traumatic situation. And I think what was especially unsettling was how difficult it was for law enforcement to keep up with it, to keep up with what was happening. The whole situation with law enforcement was painstakingly slow, while the problem just kept escalating so quickly.

And so eventually, out of frustration, she took matters into her own hands. And so I’m not recommending this to anyone, but she was able to track the criminal’s spending activity to a luxury hotel where my friend figured out that this criminal was staying at. She traveled there, and was somehow incognito, she parked herself in the lobby and hid out until she eventually identified this criminal in the lobby. She called police there. Police came, and they did arrest the criminal. So she basically became her own private detective. She was working her own crime in real time. It was very brave. Thankfully she didn’t approach this criminal on her own. She was hiding out, and police did react when going to the hotel and arresting the person.

But the story has stayed with me because I think people assume that if something goes wrong digitally or with their technology, that our banking institutions, our government institutions, our business institutions, that they’re going to be able to quickly step in and protect us and stop it and shut it down. But I think with AI, it’s so scary because it is moving so fast. It’s moving at a far faster speed than our policy work can keep up with, than our regulations, than our enforcement groups and teams and enforcement leaders, our police. They can’t keep up. Thieves, criminals are able to work at a much faster pace than our regulatory and policing work. So I think that means that consumers, we just have to be so much more cautious and aware of how much and what personal information we do decide to share and how we share it. Because I think at this point almost every company out there is using an AI-driven system in some capacity.

So we have to be very cautious. I don’t know that it’s possible to completely avoid sharing personal information. I mean, we all have a bank, right? And they have a lot of our personal information. But her situation, the fact that she had to become her own private investigator in real time on her own case, and her entire life stopped because of it, and she had to dedicate... this became her life. And thankfully it ended positively for her. But it certainly opened my eyes to how slowly our regulators and enforcers are able to help us. And how realistic or unrealistic that may be for us to think that they can.

Karen: So you said this happened a couple of years ago?

Cheyenne: This happened a few years ago in Colorado, yeah.

Karen: Yeah, I mean, obviously people stealing data and data brokers selling our data, that’s been around for a long time, for decades, long before AI came along. But what’s different I think now is that, one, that some of these AI tools let people create fake documents, fake pictures, that they can use to try to fake their way into something. But the other thing is that once our data gets out there and it gets scraped and sold and pulled into an AI tool, there’s almost no way to get it back out.

Cheyenne: Right. That’s really scary. Yeah. Yeah.

Karen: Yeah. Yeah. So we’re all learning how to be more vigilant and more careful, but what’s already out there is done. I think it’s interesting that a lot of teenagers, young folks are staying away from it. They’re being very much more cautious, I think, in some cases than their parents, and I think that’s an interesting shift.

Cheyenne: Yeah, and I’m also seeing young people, there seems to be a shift to an interest in a lot of analog things also. And I wonder if this is part of the impetus for that, that there’s could be a resurgence in analog and analog music. They’re saying young people are getting tired of not physically owning anything, that everything they own is digital, right? Their movies and music and they have relationships digitally, and that they’re having some fatigue and that there is a growing resurgence around analog experiences, whether that’s books, movies, music, those types of things, activities.

Karen: Yeah, I know some musicians or music lovers, and they said, “Well, we don’t really care for Spotify anymore because of what they’re doing to the street artists.” And instead of putting their money toward a Spotify subscription, they’re going to see a musician perform live at an event, and they’re buying their CDs and their merch at the event.

Cheyenne: Yes.

Karen: And so that’s their way of rebelling, I guess.

Cheyenne: Yeah. And I love that. I love that, just having a very human experience.

Karen: Yes, exactly. Last question, and then we can talk about anything else that you want. What we’re seeing overall, across all age groups really, public distrust of AI and these tech companies has been growing to some extent. Is there any company that you trust? And what do you think is the most important thing a company would need to do to earn and keep your trust, if that’s even possible?

Cheyenne: Hmm. I would say, I don’t know that there’s any one company that I would say I 100% trust. Probably not.

I think that the most important thing is that they communicate with us upfront, clearly and simply. Not so complicated, cumbersome, just simple and clear. We shouldn’t have to read 10, 20, 30, 40-page terms and conditions, And feel like we need to hire an attorney, whether it’s an app or a website or buying something at the register, just to understand how our engagement data, when we interact with their company, may be used. And I think that it should just be straightforward. What are you collecting? How is it being used? And can I opt out? Also, what happens to it long term? What’s the long-term case for this?

But I think just making privacy settings and consent choices simpler, visible, not buried in legal language, is what we would all appreciate. And I hope that companies could see that that’s an opportunity really to build an audience, to create a loyal customer with people, rather than manipulating us into being customers, but to see us as partners, see us as someone maybe they want a relationship with, rather than someone to be manipulated.

Karen: Yeah, that’s a great thought. I hear from almost everybody that there’s a sense that there isn’t really anybody that we can trust fully, but that transparency, that communication is maybe not sufficient, but it’s necessary, I think, for us to feel like we can really trust one of these companies with our data, with our personal information, and with our tools. I want to thank you for making time for this interview. Thank you. Is there anything else that you would like to share with our audience?

Cheyenne: So we’re recording this in mid-2026. I would love to just remind people in the US that November 2026 is an election year. It’s not a presidential election year. And I don’t plan to get into politics here, so I don’t want any of the listeners to worry. But we typically see lower voter turnout in non-presidential election years. But November 2026 is a great opportunity, I think, for us as voters to ask our candidates at the local, state, and federal level about AI and their positions on AI.

So if you only vote in the years there’s a presidential election, maybe consider getting involved this year and decide. Look at how you feel about AI, what’s important to you around AI. Because there’s local council races, school boards, county, city, town races, state governors, most of your members of Congress will be up for re-election, just about anyone.

So regardless of which side of the aisle you’re on politically, AI is going to impact education, jobs, media, our healthcare, cybersecurity, all of our small and mid-sized businesses. It’s going to affect our daily life. Yet I think a lot of voters probably have no idea where their candidates stand on these issues, and even whether they even understand them enough to help be a part of shaping policy in a responsible way.

So I would just say if you’re listening, use the next five or six months to learn about your leaders running for office, what they do and don’t know about AI. And use this time to ask them questions about AI, because many of the decisions that are made over the next few years are going to be made by the people who are elected in this cycle in November. These officials are going to shape how all of us live and work for decades to come. So it’s a great time to get involved and to ask questions of your leaders.

And lastly, if you want a totally non-judgmental space to talk with other women about AI, you can come join us in our MAIVENS monthly book club where we read a book and we talk about all the different AI issues.

Karen: Yeah, I’ve seen your posts about the MAIVENS Book Clubs. You’ve covered some really interesting books and interesting topics from the discussions. That sounds like a really cool initiative. I want to come back to something we mentioned just briefly earlier. You wrote a chapter in the book AI Everywhere, Volume One: How Women are Changing the World with Artificial Intelligence, and your chapter was on why women must get AI savvy now. And I wonder, within the context of everything that we just said about AI and your concerns, what your thoughts are about that and why, in spite of all of this, it’s still important for us to explore it in a way that we feel comfortable with.

Cheyenne: I think, regardless of how you feel about AI, whether you’re someone who is very cautious or you’re super optimistic about AI, AI is happening. We are in a time of transformation, in work, at home, in almost every industry imaginable. My hope is that in writing the chapter “Why Women Must Get AI Savvy Now“, is not really... I don’t want women listening to think that I’m encouraging that women really need to become these huge heavy AI users. It’s really not that. What I want is for women to really kinda dial into what’s happening, and to dial into how you feel about AI. So if you are anti-AI, I might make the case that it’s even more important for you to be dialed in and learn about what’s happening with AI, so that you can make sure your voice is heard and understood, whether it’s at the polls in November or it’s in the office and the leaders that you work with.

If AI ethics are very important to you, then don’t you want a seat at the table at your company in helping to determine what the most ethical path to positive AI use would be in your office for your business? If you’re a business owner, if you’re a woman who’s a business owner, you better believe your competitors are going to be using AI whether or not you feel good, bad, or indifferent about it. So it’s important to know if your competitors are using AI, how does that affect how you approach your business, how you approach how you sell your products and services and engage with your customers? I just think it’s incredible opportunity for women, and I don’t want women to be scared if they don’t have a technological or engineering or analytical background. I want women to know that there is a space at the table for everyone, so just got to pull up a chair.

Karen: And you’re hosting the parties for sitting at the table!

Cheyenne: Oh, yes, and I’m hosting the parties, yes. I’m hosting the parties, absolutely. You can bring a chair, pull up a chair to book club, to our prompt parties. And I love to facilitate networking opportunities for women as well. That’s important to me just to be supportive and help women have a safe community space to do that.

Karen: That’s awesome. Well, thank you so much, Cheyenne. I really appreciate you making time for the interview. It’s great to chat with you, and I’m sure we’ll be keeping in touch through Substack and elsewhere.

Cheyenne: My pleasure. Thank you so much for having me. Thank you.

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This post is part of our AI6P interview series on “AI, Software, and Wetware”. It showcases how real people around the world are using their wetware (brains and human intelligence) with AI-based software tools, or are being affected by AI.

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