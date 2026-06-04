🫛 This edition of AI, Software, and Wetware features a written interview on ethical AI with Elena Calvillo, a 🇲🇽 Mexico-based product leader. Elena is the author of Prompt-Led Product | For PMs Building in the AI Era here on Substack and the creator of DraftKit and the AI Advent Challenge. We discuss:

Why she built row-level security on a solo project and what that says about AI product responsibility

The moment she discovered her own newsletter was opted into AI training without her knowledge

How she went from corporate PM to independent builder shipping her own AI products

What transparency really means when anyone can build an app with user data

and more. Check it out, and let us know what you think!

Leave a comment

Interview - Elena Calvillo

Karen: I’m delighted to welcome Elena Calvillo from Mexico as my guest on “AI, Software, and Wetware”. Elena, thank you so much for joining me for this interview. Please tell us about yourself, who you are, and what you do.

Elena: Thank you so much for having me, Karen!

I’m Elena Calvillo, based in Mexico City. I started my career as a front end engineer and eventually moved into product management, where I spent over ten years working in enterprise software across different industries.

In January 2026, I went independent. Now I build my own products and write a newsletter called Prompt-Led Product on Substack, where I teach product managers how to actually build with AI instead of just talking about it.

My main products right now are DraftKit, an async writing workspace for Substack creators, and the AI Advent Challenge, a 25-day community learning event that had 900+ participants last year. I also recently built an MCP protocol that lets my paid subscribers search my entire prompt library directly from Claude Desktop.

I’m someone who builds in public and shares the real process, including the mistakes.

Karen: Your candid articles on building in public are awesome, Elena. And I’m so glad you started DraftKit. Collaborations are one of the best parts of Substack, and it’s been so frustrating that we can’t write together within the Substack writing environment. On every one of my 100+ AI, Software, and Wetware interviews, and some other collaborations, we have had to work around this. Until now, we’ve set up shared Google Docs and had to deal with permissions and such. DraftKit takes away so much of the friction.

Full disclosure to our audience: I’m a beta tester for DraftKit, and Elena and I used DraftKit to collaborate on this interview.

(2) Karen: What is your level of experience with AI, ML, and analytics? Have you used it professionally or personally, or studied the technology?

Elena: Both professionally and personally.

On the professional side, I worked as a product manager on teams building AI features for enterprise clients. That gave me a solid understanding of how these systems work behind the scenes, from data pipelines to how models are integrated into real products that serve millions of users.

On the personal side, I use AI tools every single day to build my own products. Claude and Gemini for reasoning through product decisions and writing structured prompts. Lovable and Cursor for building the actual software. I treat AI as a thinking partner, not just a code generator.

I also contributed a chapter to the book “AI Everywhere, Volume 1” published this year, and I presented the “Universal Vibe Coding Blueprint” at the Cozora AI Summit in March 2026, which was about bringing structure and product thinking to AI-assisted building.

So I’m not just using AI. I’m building products with it, writing about it, and teaching others how to approach it with discipline.

(3) Karen: Can you share a specific story on how you have used a tool that included AI or ML features? What are your thoughts on how the AI features [of those tools] worked for you, or didn’t? What went well and what didn’t go so well? (Reference for this question: “But I don’t use AI”: 8 Sets of Examples of Everyday AI, Everywhere)

Elena: I’ll share two stories because they show both sides.

What went well: When I was building the AI Advent Challenge, I spent hours in Perplexity before touching any build tool. I wrote out the full user flow, the requirements, the specifications. When I finally jumped into Lovable with that structured prompt, it created the entire platform in minutes. Almost complete on the first try.

That was the moment I realized that the quality of your preparation determines the quality of the AI output.

What didn’t go well: Later in that same project, I got lazy. I had 30+ contributor PDFs to load into the platform and I told Lovable to “handle the PDFs” without being specific. Instead of storing the content in the Supabase database where it belonged, it stored the actual files somewhere in the system itself. The database had nothing. Then it created a separate function on a whole new page to apply the PDFs. And on another feature, it built me a full custom CMS for managing contributors that I never asked for.

I lost like 3 days or so of Lovable credits on features I had to delete.

The lesson: AI tools are incredibly powerful when you give them clear instructions. But the moment you get vague, they fill in the gaps with their own interpretation. And their interpretation is always more complex than what you actually need.

I also learned that these tools will tell you everything is fine when it’s not. Lovable told me the data was in Supabase. I checked, and it wasn’t there. Now I’m much more careful about verifying outputs manually, especially database writes.

(4) Karen: If you have avoided using AI-based tools for some things (or anything), can you share an example of when, and why you chose not to use AI?

Elena: Yes. I’m very intentional about when I don’t use AI.

I don’t jump into new models just because they launched. When the latest models come out, a lot of people rush to try them mid-project. I’ve seen how that can hurt your credits and break things that were already working. I stay with what I know works until I have a reason to switch.

I also don’t use AI for user conversations. When I’m talking to my users about what they need, what’s not working, or what they want from DraftKit, I want that to be fully human. AI is great for building and reasoning, but understanding what a real person is feeling about your product? That needs to be a real conversation.

And I don’t use AI to make final product decisions. I use it to challenge my assumptions, explore options, and pressure-test ideas. But the decision is always mine. The AI is a thinking partner, not the decision maker.

(5) Karen: A common and growing concern nowadays is where AI and ML systems get the data and content they train on. They often use data that users put into online systems or publish online. And companies are not always transparent about how they intend to use our data when we sign up. How do you feel about companies using data and content for training their AI/ML systems and tools? Should ethical AI tool companies be required to get Consent from (and Credit & Compensate) people whose data they want to use for training? (the “3Cs Rule”)

Elena: Companies should always be transparent about what they’re doing with your information. That’s not even an AI question. That’s a basic trust question that has existed for a long time. But AI makes it so much more concerning, I admit.

Before AI, if a company misused your data, it was usually limited in scope. Now, your data can be fed into a model that generates content, makes decisions, or trains other systems at a scale you never imagined when you signed up.

And it’s not just the big companies. Now that anyone can build an app with AI tools, you have a wave of solo builders and vibe coders who have access to user data and may not even be thinking about how to protect it. They’re focused on shipping fast, and security is an afterthought. That worries me.

I absolutely believe in the 3Cs: Consent, Credit, and Compensation. At the very minimum, people should know their data is being used for training before it happens, not after. And they should have a real way to say no, not a buried opt-out link in a 40-page terms document that nobody reads.

As a builder myself, I take this very seriously. When someone creates an account on one of my products, they’re trusting me. I built row-level security on Prompt-Led Product so one user’s data is invisible to another at the database level. Not because of a front-end toggle they could bypass, but because the database itself won’t return it.

The question I ask myself is not “am I being transparent about tracking?” It’s “if someone breaks into my site tomorrow, how am I protecting the people who trusted me enough to sign up?”

(6) Karen: As a user of AI-based tools, do you feel like the tool providers have been transparent about sharing where the data used for the AI models came from, and whether the original creators of the data consented to its use?

Elena: Honestly? No. Not enough.

I use Claude, Gemini, Lovable, and other tools daily. I have a general sense of how they were trained, but the details are often vague. Most companies will say something like “trained on publicly available data,” but that covers a huge range of content that was created by real people who probably never expected their work to end up training a model.

I think the industry has improved in the last year. Some companies are being more open about their training data and giving creators ways to opt out. But we’re still far from a standard where transparency is the default.

Karen: If you’ve worked with building an AI-based tool or system, what can you share about where the data came from and how it was obtained?

Elena: For my own products, the data is straightforward. The Prompt-Led Product vault contains prompts and frameworks that I wrote myself. When subscribers query it through the MCP bridge, they’re getting my original content from my writing and building, not scraped data from the internet.

On DraftKit, the SMART Draft feature uses AI to help generate starting points for collaborations, but the input is always content that the writers themselves provide. I’m not training anything on their drafts. Their workspace is their space. Even with an admin account, I can’t see what’s in other workspaces or read what they have written, and I masked all email addresses. And honestly? I don’t think I am exaggerating by doing this.

I think this is where solo builders actually have an advantage on the trust question. I can tell you exactly where every piece of data in my products came from because I built it all myself. A large company with millions of data points from thousands of sources can’t always say the same.

(7) Karen: As consumers and members of the public, our personal data or content has probably been used by an AI-based tool or system. Do you know of any cases that you could share (without disclosing sensitive personal information, of course)?

Elena: I don’t have a specific personal case I can point to, honestly. But what I can say is that as someone who publishes content publicly on Substack and builds in public, I’m aware that my writing, my ideas, and my frameworks are probably part of some training dataset somewhere. That’s the reality of creating content online in 2026.

What concerns me more than my own content is the broader pattern. Most people don’t even know this is happening. They post on social media, upload photos, write articles, and have no idea that this information could be training a model.

The lack of awareness is the real problem, even more than the data use itself.

(8) Karen: Do you know of any company you gave your data or content to that made you aware that they might use your info for training AI/ML?

Elena: I’ve seen the notifications from platforms like LinkedIn and Meta about changes to their terms around AI training. I think most people in tech have seen those by now.

Karen: Substack gives newsletter publishers an option of whether to allow third party AI tools to train on our writing. I’m curious, do you have third party AI training enabled or disabled for your Prompt-Led Product newsletter, and why?

Elena: Karen, I’m going to be completely honest. I didn’t know this setting existed until you asked me this question.

I just checked and my toggle was off, meaning my content was available for AI training this whole time. I’ve now enabled the block.

And I think this proves exactly what we were talking about earlier. I’m someone who builds AI products, writes about AI every week, cares about user privacy, and built row-level security on my own projects. And even I missed this. Substack never sent me an email. I never saw a notification. I found out because you asked me in this interview.

The setting is called “Opt out of AI training” and it’s buried in the Privacy section of your publication settings. It’s off by default. That means every Substack writer who hasn’t manually found and toggled this setting has their content available for training by tools like ChatGPT and Gemini right now. And most of them have no idea.

To any writer reading this: go check your settings. Right now. It takes five seconds.

This is exactly why opt-out should never be the default. If a platform wants to give AI companies access to our work, that conversation should be loud, clear, and opt-in. Not a quiet toggle that most creators will never find.

Karen: Have you ever been surprised by finding out that a company was using your info for AI? It’s often buried in the license terms and conditions (T&Cs), and sometimes those are changed after the fact.

Elena: Not surprised, exactly. More like resigned. When LinkedIn announced the opt-in by default for AI training, I wasn’t shocked. But I was disappointed that the default was opt-in rather than opt-out. That tells you everything about where the incentives are. They’re betting most people won’t read the terms and won’t change the setting.

Do you feel like you have a real choice about opting out, or about declining changed T&Cs?

Elena: The “choice” usually feels like a formality. Yes, you can technically opt out. But the process is often confusing, buried in settings, and sometimes you’re opting out after your data has already been used. That’s not a real choice. A real choice would be asking you before they use it, not after.

(9) Karen: Has a company’s use of your personal data and content created any specific issues for you, such as privacy, phishing, or loss of income? If so, can you give an example?

Elena: Not that I know of directly. But I’m careful about what I put where, and I think that helps. I don’t share sensitive information on platforms I don’t trust. I’m careful about which tools I connect to my accounts. And I always check what permissions an app is asking for before I grant access.

I think being an engineer by background makes me more aware of these risks than the average user. I know what’s possible. And that awareness itself is a form of protection.

(10) Karen: Public distrust of AI and tech companies has been growing. What do you think is THE most important thing that AI companies need to do to earn and keep your trust? Do you have specific ideas on how they can do that?

Elena: Be honest about what you don’t know. That’s it.

I trust companies more when they say “we’re still figuring this out” than when they say “we’ve got it all under control.” Because nobody has it all under control right now. The technology is moving faster than the policies, the regulations, and even the companies’ own understanding of what their models can do.

Specifically, I’d love to see AI companies do three things:

Make opt-out the default, not opt-in. If you want to use my data for training, ask me first. Don’t assume the yes and bury the no. Show me what data you have about me. Not in a 200-page privacy report. In a simple dashboard. Let me see it, download it, delete it. The way GDPR intended. And stop hiding behind “publicly available data” as a justification. Just because something is on the internet doesn’t mean the person who created it agreed to have it used for training. The standard should be consent, not availability.

As someone who builds AI products herself, I hold myself to this same standard.

If I can build a row-level security in a day on a solo project with Supabase, a billion-dollar company can do better than a buried opt-out link...

(11) Karen: Absolutely!! Elena, thank you so much for joining me on this interview! Is there anything else you’d like to share with our audience?

Elena: Thank you, Karen! This was a great conversation and I appreciate the focus on the human side of AI, not just the tech.

If there’s one thing I’d want your audience to take away, it’s this: the tools have made building incredibly easy. But easy to build doesn’t mean easy to do right. Whether you’re a solo builder like me or a company with a thousand engineers, the responsibility to protect your users doesn’t get easier just because the code is faster to write.

If you want to follow my work, I write about all of this at Prompt-Led Product on Substack. You can try DraftKit at DraftKit.app. And the AI Advent Challenge is coming back this year at AIAdventChallenge.com.

Thanks again for having me!

Interview References and Links

Leave a comment

About this interview series and newsletter

This post is part of our AI6P interview series on “AI, Software, and Wetware”. It showcases how real people around the world are using their wetware (brains and human intelligence) with AI-based software tools, or are being affected by AI.

And we’re all being affected by AI nowadays in our daily lives, perhaps more than we realize. For some examples, see post “But I Don’t Use AI”:

We want to hear from a diverse pool of people worldwide in a variety of roles. (No technical experience with AI is required.) If you’re interested in being a featured interview guest, anonymous or with credit, please check out our guest FAQ and get in touch!

Message Karen Smiley

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P) is a 100% human-authored, 100% reader-supported publication. (No ads, no affiliate links, no paywalls on new posts). All new posts are FREE to read and listen to. To automatically receive new AI6P posts and support our work, consider becoming a subscriber:

Series Credits and References

Disclaimer : This content is for informational purposes only and does not and should not be considered professional advice. Information is believed to be current at the time of publication but may become outdated. Please verify details before relying on it. All works, downloads, and services provided through 6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P) publication are subject to the Publisher Terms available here . By using this content you agree to the Publisher Terms.

If you enjoyed this interview, my guest and I would love to have your support via a heart, share, restack, or Note! (One-time tips or voluntary donations via paid subscription are always welcome and appreciated, too 😊)

Share