6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

6 'P's in AI Pods (AI6P)

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The Experimental Marketer's avatar
The Experimental Marketer
20h

Did not know about DrafKit yet, thank you for sharing!

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Wyldspace's avatar
Wyldspace
1d

What do you mean by "wetware"? I'm familiar with the cyberpunk term which means electronics implanted into the human body to enhance the person's capabilities.

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