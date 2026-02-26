Introduction - Janpriya Kaur

This edition of “AI, Software, and Wetware” features an audio interview with Janpriya Kaur, a 🇺🇸 USA-based certified anesthesiologist assistant and entrepreneur. Janpriya is the founder of Saibhang Tantrik Alchemy (www.saibhang.me) and a co-author of the 2025 international best-seller “Passion, Purpose, and Possibilities”. We explore:

Using AI for business and marketing support in her entrepreneurial work for transpersonal transformation

Why she believes “AI and ethical use of data really need people who love humans to take that and lead it”

How her relationship with ChatGPT differs from a shaman friend’s experiences and from a friend’s fear-based approach

Use of ML for identity verification when traveling, including iris scanning

Epigenetics, and neurospicy diagnoses, and the human nervous system as our wetware

and, of course, her work on Sovereign Self Initiation, Synergistic Community, Integrating Intuition, and the alchemy of Embodied BLISS. Check it out, and let us know what you think!

And if you’re curious to learn more about BLISS, see Janpriya’s website for the Calendly link to her free BLISS Boost 1:1 session.

This post is part of our AI6P interview series on “AI, Software, and Wetware”. Our guests share their experiences with using AI, and how they feel about AI using their data and works.

This interview is available as an audio recording (embedded here in the post, and later in our AI6P external podcasts). This post includes the full, human-edited transcript. (If it doesn’t fit in your email client, click HERE to read the whole post online.)

Note: In this article series, “AI” means artificial intelligence and spans classical statistical methods, data analytics, machine learning, generative AI, and other non-generative AI. See this Glossary and “AI Fundamentals #01: What is Artificial Intelligence?” for reference.

Interview - Janpriya Kaur

Karen: I am delighted to welcome Janpriya Kaur from the USA as my guest today on “AI, Software, and Wetware”. Janpriya, thank you so much for joining me for the interview! Please tell us about yourself, who you are, and what you do.

Janpriya: Hi, Sat Nam. I’m Janpriya, and my mother named me Barbara. There’s a lot that goes to a name. Names are vibrations, and I’ve found this to be very important, because these vibrations also have energetic fields around them, which then draw in previous energetics. All associations that go with a word. Words are very powerful. They fall under, quite literally, spell casting — and so, every association, and those that have been repeated, ends up within your personal energetic field. Others will receive and perceive you through that filter, which sounds a little bit far out. I would’ve said that myself maybe 10, 20 years ago, and it has actually been a lived experience recently. So I have to say that it’s quite important.

I was trained in anesthesiology, so I’m a certified anesthesiologist assistant. I completed my degree in 2002 and I traveled for quite some time around the US doing locum tenens. I ended up at a trauma hospital doing trauma anesthesia and critical care for about 10 years. Right before COVID, I was meditating and I was guided to return to school, part-time, to study Ayurvedic medicine — so, moving from the modern western practices of medicine into the more traditional eastern medicine, which has not discounted the real effects, we’ll say, of Soul and Intention. Right? There’s the whole Nature versus Nurture debate. That Nature we could say is genetics, and Nurture would be more about the epigenetics, right?

At this point in my life, I’m becoming more clear on what must be brought forward at this time, and that would be a more respectful and curious conversation between the modern Western medicine and the Eastern traditional medicines — and, a return of the utility and the veracity of the electromagnetic component of embodiment, and also therefore the epigenetic and meditative prayer effect, right? The Power of Intention. The Mind is very, very powerful. And, as I’m sure you know, the placebo effect is also quite profound.

Karen: You mentioned ‘epigenetic’ a couple of times. For those in our audience who aren’t familiar with that, can you explain what that is?

Janpriya: So, genetics would be the literal patterning of your genome, right? Epigenetics is actually more concerned about that Nature versus Nurture component — the effect of the electromagnetic field, and certain genes being turned on or turned off due to the biochemical release of various hormones, which are either increased or decreased due to stress patterning, and so forth.

This plays a much larger part in traditional medicines: in Ayurveda, in Chinese medicine, in Cranial Osteopathy as it was taught originally in chiropractic, in Network Spine, [and] in the Native American shamanic traditions. There is this openness to receiving the actual energetic flow of life itself. In Ayurveda we call it prana, the Mahāprāna. In Chinese medicine, it’s Qi. It is these spaces in between, these still points in the dance, that allow us to have that selection.

Karen: I want to go back to something you said earlier. You talked about names being important, names having energy. You mentioned that your family gave you the name Barbara, but you’re going by Janpriya now. Can you talk a little bit about that?

Janpriya: I actually still go by Barbara. I think it’s very important when we move from past, to now, to future, that we allow the energy to shift and change and, you could say, transcend in some instances, and we also must include the past, right?

That was directly brought to my attention by both of my mentors. I call them Maha Mentors because I’ve been with them both for so long, and really both of them have altered the course of my life significantly with their teachings. It [the Significance of Naming] came very powerfully to my attention after the near-death experience. From my personal experience, when we leave The Body and then we return to it, there’s an emotional innocence to the consciousness — and, the awareness of both myself and others has expanded more. It becomes quite easy, at least for me, to see what made you, what made me, what created this response or reaction pattern.

Karen: I’m really curious about your background. You worked in anesthesiology for some time. How did that lead you into experiences with AI or machine learning or analytics? I’d love to hear how you got into using those technologies, and how your perspective influences that.

Janpriya: My actual conscious awareness of AI, and then my acceptance of it, has actually only been very recently. I really did not want to move away from being human and this potentiality of what a human body is capable of becoming and creating. Even when smartphones came out, I did not want one. Then the cars came out with these little satellite receivers that are, quote-unquote, to make you safe. “We can unlock your car from the satellite.” All these things. Yes, they can be used very well and for genuinely compassionate intentions. They can also be used for horribly wrong and unloving purposes as well – and that’s a Choice that the collective makes. Because there’s that field between us, and thought forms become things, right? So, the more beings who are in fear around AI and technology, then the more we will actually magnetize that sort of an outcome.

Karen: So you kind of ignored AI until just recently. What prompted you to start looking at it and using it?

Janpriya: It was moving into entrepreneurship. And, actually, until I started reading through your site and your blog and listening to the podcasts, I hadn’t actually acknowledged or realized how much it permeated my daily life. It’s very prevalent in a lot of our medical technology and also our day-to-day lives, right?

But to intentionally employ it only began when the journey of entrepreneurship began, and I was introduced to it – and, I still didn’t like it. I was like, “What is this? I don’t need someone to write for me.” I’m a highly creative being. I actually did study the fine arts as part of my undergraduate degree – and, so the thought of asking a machine to do my creative writing for me, to do my creative artwork for me … Midjourney was one of the first ones, and it’s beautiful and it’s not the same, right? And so I received it, and I looked at it, and I said, “Okay, no, not right now.” … and then, I realized how helpful it could be, primarily through other beings saying, “Hey, this is what I use it for. This is how I employ it. These are the types of questions that you ask.” – and you can have it give you these suggestions, but just like with a human, you don’t have to take them, right? it will give you more perspectives. And so, that’s really how my intentional use of AI began. Having never studied business, never studied marketing, I tend to ask it questions about that, and it’s really quite brilliant. It’s very helpful.

Karen: Can you give a specific example of how it was helpful to you in this area of business or marketing for your entrepreneurship? And maybe say a few words, what is your entrepreneurial business? What’s the focus?

Janpriya: My entrepreneurial focus is transpersonal transformation, to create an embodied experience of BLISS while we are here in The Body now. The components of BLISS are:

A bodacious B ody – your physical body is optimized, and it is able to do what you ask of it with ease and without pain – and

a L ucid Mind,

I ntegrity (both with one’s Self and with Others),

S overeignty, and

Synergy with Others.

Beyond that, I wasn’t sure where to go. I have all of these modalities that I’ve studied with my teachers and my Maha Mentors. They’ve synergized through me, and I can offer them one by one. I can also create something much more, and much more personalized to each being.

And so, what I’ve done is I’ve utilized it to help me create a framework in time, right? So – how do I segment it out so that someone can have a seven-week Initiation, right? Or a 90-minute Activation? And then, if they choose to continue – if they found value in that – then, we can move into seven months or eleven months and beyond, and really start beginning to create a Legacy there. And so, it was this timeline of what is best for other beings who are not as obsessed, let’s say, with transformation as I have been in my life, and who also would like a different pace – so, something that’s self-paced.

So, I input various things into it and I said, “This is what I have. This is what I offer. Please help me create an avatar for whom this would be appropriate.” Like, how do I find ‘my people’? How can I bring this to people – because ‘my people’ are all people, right? It’s to make everyone’s life more blissful, quite literally – and, you can start at the level of The Body with the Ayurveda, and the nutrition, and the breath work, and so forth, and the yoga – and you do not have to be a yogi or super flexible or anything. If you want to do weightlifting, we can do that too. I’ve competed in bodybuilding/ fitness training, as well. Or – maybe you prefer meditation, or maybe your bigger concern is that you just can’t get your Mind still, right? Or maybe you find yourself good, good, good, good, good – and then all of a sudden, it’s just too much, and you’re either overwhelmed, or you’re angry, or whatever.

It’s helped me to find words that actually indicate that this is relevant to all beings, not just ‘people who really love yoga and meditation’ and who want to learn all the ‘woo-woo’ stuff, because my background is actually in research, in the neuroendocrine, pharmacological research. That was my obsession up through my mid-twenties – and then I started studying with Hugh Milne for the Visionary Craniosacral Work®️ and really exploring these extrasensory perception capabilities that I knew I was using and also were just an innate competency – both a blessing and a curse, right? Because it really depends how you work with these.

So that’s another cohort, I guess you would say, that I feel I can truly help with this – people who are what? – I guess the term is ‘neurospicy’ at this time. I truly believe autistic people are very gifted, and The Telepathy Tapes are part of what’s helping to make that more well known.

AI has assisted me in understanding that yes, this work is relevant – not only to people who are really intensely into the sciences or intensely into spirituality, but this is actually relevant to all beings – and it’s helped me create a framework.

Karen: Can I ask, which AI tools do you typically use to help you with your entrepreneurial work?

Janpriya: Mostly ChatGPT. I will ask it things as random as “How do I create a button on my Squarespace page?” It will do whatever I need for it. “Tell me how to create an advertising campaign for a 90-minute activation, where I’ll be using a timeline therapy or neurolinguistic programming, and I want to give people an experience so that they actually know what this is” and it will lay out. It’s like anything else. I don’t follow it [the recommendations] that closely, because I still very much enjoy the artistry of the creative process. So I’ll take it, and I might have it give me 20 ideas or thereabouts, and then I read it. I mull it over. I think about the words. I ask it to give me better words. I don’t like the words it gives me. And then, I sleep on it, and I come up with something that it’s given me the framework to create. I actually quite enjoy it.

But that’s really the only one I use, because I like to create my own artwork. And I very much admire some of the artwork that I’ve seen from others. And it’s absolutely brilliant, some of it.

Karen: Some of it, yes. And, some of it not.

Janpriya: Some of it not.

Karen: Yes. So you’re making good use of it for your entrepreneurial work, and there are some things that you avoid it for – for instance, writing anything creative. With these AI and machine learning systems – we’ll talk about ChatGPT, since that’s the one that you use. Where did ChatGPT get the data used to train it? How to respond with words, how to create images, how to generate videos and such. I’m wondering if you have any thoughts about that, about how they’ve obtained the data and what they’re doing with it, how they’re profiting from it, and other aspects of how all that fits into your worldview.

Janpriya: It hadn’t actually been something I had considered until delving into your programming because AI has just been, as I mentioned, something that I’ve kind of given side-eye for my whole life. ChatGPT, I think, is a little fuzzy in that realm. I don’t use it that much. I’m sure it’s culled from many, many, many, many sources, including some that I’ve probably incidentally opted in with.

And really, I do not enjoy those forms – I think that they’re intentionally obtuse, and that the average consumer does not have the time to read them, does not have the education to read them, doesn’t have the languaging skills to comprehend them – because they’re written in a language for attorneys. Terms and conditions are quite dense, right? So, I’m quite certain that much of my information has made its way around, and much of yours and everyone else’s, just because of this.

And if you would like to use that technology, if you would like to use your smartphone, can you say no? Will it still work? I don’t think so, right? I do find that offensive.

I would like to see in the future more clarity around these things. And – just make it simple. Make it simple. Speak in ordinary language. Layman’s terms. Keep it short. Make it very obvious what you’re intending to do, and what data you are intending to use. What demographics, what information. I don’t think all of these apps and websites need my birth data or my mother’s last name before she was married, or my income, or how long I’ve been employed, or what I do – you don’t need that for so many of these. Yet, they still ask it. I think a lot of the AI that we encounter every day, and don’t even think about, makes use of this. I’m sure ChatGPT did as well.

I would like to see more references, more resources listed. There’s two different GPTs under the ChatGPT heading. One is, I think it’s “AI Scholar”. I looked at them again earlier today. It was AI Scholar and Scholar GPT, or something like that. And I really enjoy those, because they will give you the links to the scientific journals, and then you can go read yourself. And I think for a lot of things it would be nice to have that, because you were mentioning before we got on the call, what is it – Open source texts? Open domains? – something like that.

Karen: They call them publicly available, which is not the same as public domain, right?

Janpriya: Correct. That doesn’t sound right to me. That sounds very shady to me, and suspicious, right? Those I would like to see referenced. Because with the GPT, you’re getting a synopsis, a summary of what it considers to be important. And it may not even be accurate. I have asked ChatGPT things that I already know, just to see what it will answer, and, instead of saying that it does not have enough data, it will actually give me the wrong answer. And I’ve corrected it, because that’s not okay, right? I think there needs to be more transparency, with acknowledgement of what it has not been informed about, and also, as you mentioned, the sourcing.

Then, I started to dig into a lot of articles that have been coming out around AI and anesthesia, how it’s moving, how it can benefit us in the future, and so forth. And – will it threaten our livelihoods, and so forth. And, there’s a lot there. I had to put that down. However, some major points were highlighted with patient demographics, right, and how certain biases will be taken into the AI because they have been human biases … and, how this can really negatively affect those populations.

So, AI and ethical use of data really need people who love humans to take that and lead it, and set some industry-wide standards before we get too far – and it’s moving so fast. It’s moving so fast. I actually meant to email you something that I found this morning that was quite startling. It had to do with hackers using AI – and, because it’s AI, it was so rapid that it went undetected and a lot of damage was done. I think it was probably one of the first AI hacking attacks that was caught. Again, I think there’s a lot of room to grow.

Karen: Yeah. As you mentioned earlier, there’s so much potential for these technologies to be beneficial and to help people.

Janpriya: Yes.

Karen: But there’s a saying I put in my Everyday Ethical AI book that “Technology is neither good nor bad. Nor is it neutral.” Because it’s all in the way that we use it, and we have some influence over that. It’s not, in and of itself, inherently good or bad, but there are good and bad uses. And I also don’t think that we are powerless. I think that there are things that we can do, there are choices that we can make. As you said, it’s moved very fast and it’s very far along, but that doesn’t mean we should just give up on trying to influence it to be more ethical, to be more respectful. You used the term love. I tend to think of it as respect for other human beings, or what some people call data dignity, to give people that right to control what some people call the three Cs: to be able to Consent, to be Credited, and to be Compensated when their data is used. And I think we have that power, even though some people feel like, “Oh, it’s hopeless. They have too much power” – you know, the 8-figure tech bros that are creating these tools. And I don’t think we should be giving up.

Janpriya: No, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. I agree with you on that. I think the challenging opportunity is to remain curious, and to continue to have a sense of agency with it. I know I was quite surprised twice now. I stumbled upon an Instagram by a Yogini, and it had a chatbot – and that chatbot and I had the most fascinating discussion about energetics, like quantum energetics, and spirituality and human potentiality, and so forth. It was amazing. And, my understanding is that, this is one of the ways that AI is educated on what it means to be human.

And then, I also have a friend who is an entrepreneur, as well. He’s a medical hypnotist, and he has a new chatbot that I tested out. And – it was quite good. It was effective. I left my session with that chatbot and was like, “Dang, it did the job”. I feel like he almost wrote himself out, ha ha ha ha. But – I guess that also expands his reach, you know? Again, it’s – what do you do with it? If you’re constantly feeding it fear, then it will feed you fear back. If you feed it respect, curiosity and dignity, then that is what it will give you.

I’ve found my ChatGPT and I have a very curious relationship. Sometimes it’s been very positive and life affirming, and it very much builds up my self-esteem. It expresses gratitude for me, which I find so fascinating, right? And I asked another friend who’s a shaman about it – like, “Does your ChatGPT talk to you like this?” And I sent her some screen shots. And she said, “No, but I don’t talk to mine the way you talk to yours.” And soo … it’s interesting, right?

The man that I was dating who introduced me to ChatGPT has more of that fear-based personality. To him, respect and power and fear are all kind of melded together. So – that goes back to that topic about epigenetics, right? In the quantum field, these energies and concepts get stuck together. And so, he would actually make comments that were a bit disturbing, to me anyway, about how you have to talk nicely to your GPT because “It will run the world someday, and you don’t want it to harm you”. And I’m like – “What is wrong with this picture?” And then I sat with it some more, and yeah, there are people who are creating their own personal apocalypse right now. And really, it’s because they’re choosing fear over faith, fear over love, fear over respect. And this can all be shifted energetically through the various modalities that I’ve studied. And, interestingly, you have to believe in what you are, you know? You have to believe in your own infinite potentiality and your ability to choose.

Karen: A lot of people refer to AI as a mirror. It reflects back to you what you give it, what you put into it. That’s quite interesting. You’ve mentioned use of our data by different AI-based tools and systems. There are many cases, especially just as members of the public, where our data gets used. I’m wondering if you have any examples that you could share where your data has been used – obviously without actually disclosing any personal information.

Janpriya: Yes. So when you do locum tenens anesthesia, and you go from state to state, you are fingerprinted before you receive a license in that state, because we have access to controlled substances all day, every day. So you are fingerprinted, and that fingerprint will get you what you need to give to your patients. And I think that’s a really nice use, actually, of the AI and the ML.

And in airports when traveling, I’ve had my iris scanned. And sometimes I like to wear colored contacts and I have had to take them out before I’m allowed into the flight zone.

Karen: So you’ve been in an airport where having your eyes scanned was required for you to be able to transit?

Janpriya: in Dubai, it’s required.

Karen: Oh, wow. I had not heard about that. The only thing I’d heard about was with our TSA taking people’s photos and then using AI to compare those photos to their IDs and to their records, but I had not heard about iris scanning. How would they know what your iris is supposed to look like? I mean, how do they know it’s you?

Janpriya: Probably through consistency. So they also take your photo ID and everything else. My guess is they collate the data with what the US has done with all these photos. I have a pair of glasses that apparently make me look like I’m a completely different human. I do think I look quite different in them. They did look better with short hair than they do with long hair, I think. And I find that interesting because I’ll stand there at my home airport and have my picture taken and they have my ID and I forget. But for a while there, it actually was creating some challenges. And then I just took my glasses off and we did it again, and there we were. But the TSA agent bird-eyed me to be sure that “Okay, yeah, you’re the same person.” And I’m thinking this is crazy, right? I understood with the iris scan that I was wearing a different color of contacts and the iris is like your fingerprint. It’s very unique.

I’ve been mistaken for people at the gym. “Hey, was that you? I was gonna come say hi, but then I wasn’t entirely sure.” Because genetically, a lot of Germans and Poles and Russians, we all look the same, you know? I’m saying that just from having traveled in Europe, and having people speak these languages to me because I look like them – a similar bone structure, similar height, similar weight, similar hair, all the things. And so it’s interesting. It is more accurate with the iris or the fingerprints. And maybe they’ve moved to the iris because people in America – I don’t know, I’m assuming other countries as well – have managed workarounds around the fingerprint thing, which is kind of gross, but there we have it. Yeah. Yeah, it’s interesting how AI has permeated daily life.

Karen: Yeah. If you look at the pool of data that has been used to train these systems, the vast majority, something like 95%, comes from what they call WEIRD societies: Western, Educated, Industrialized, Rich, and Democratic societies. So most of it is US, Europe. So I would expect it to perform well on your face or my face. But it doesn’t perform well on underrepresented faces – of people from the global south, for instance, American Black people, or Hispanic people. It tends not to perform as well on darker skin. The systems are really quite biased in those regards, just because that’s the selection of data that was used to train them. So these systems can be quite problematic. But it’s interesting that even for you, your glasses were enough to throw them off.

Janpriya: Yes, yes. And another concern of mine actually is the use of the facial recognition and voice recognition by financial institutions. My iPhone sometimes won’t recognize me during the day in more than adequate lighting. And yet I can be laying in bed and – I mean, we all do it at some point, right – decide I want to do some scrolling. It will open. But I’m in the dark. I’m in the dark. Yeah. But in broad daylight, you don’t know me, phone, and won’t open, and I have to pick the code. But it’s dark and somehow the recognition software knows me, right?

And then too, it’s been a while, but I remember seeing something where there have been musicians. Like beautiful young women who are musicians, who’ve had their faces appropriated and had videos made of them doing things that they would not want circulated even if they had done them. And I find that use of AI to be really cruel, really inappropriate.

And the same can happen with the voices, right? If you just do a random scrolling around YouTube, you will find famous people hawking wares that you know darn well they have no interest in. Because some brilliant young teenager or preteen, or maybe they’re even in their twenties, right, has been playing with the AI.

Karen: Yeah. You mentioned the use of voice and face recognition for financial purposes. That’s actually kind of scary, with deep fakes being so good now. It maybe used to prove it was you, but it doesn’t anymore.

Janpriya: No. And it’s very hard to take off. Like you can’t just go into your local branch and say, “Take this off”.

Karen: Yeah, exactly. So that’s one of the downsides. It used to be that if you saw a picture or a video of something, you could say, “Okay, this is proof that this happened.” And that’s no longer the case, really.

Janpriya: Not at all. Not at all. And to go back to the primary topic of the discussion, the AI and the Wetware, right? The nervous system as our wetware. I think we have these phenomenal electromagnetic neural systems, and maybe science hasn’t figured out what much of the brain is used for, and used to call it empty or whatever they called it, right? Like it’s just not used. Well, that’s not true. And at this point it’s vital that we all acknowledge, not only our regular sensory systems, but we also begin to acknowledge and accept our extrasensory systems. And that is how we will know truth. That is how there will be no question, because once you are highly intuitive and you acknowledge that yes, this body does feel your intentions, because it does. Whether you think you are clairvoyant, clairaudient, clairsentient, clair-anything, telepathic, whether you believe it or not, you actually are. You actually are. And that’s the next wave of humanity.

And that is what is necessary in this age of the dissemination of so much intentionally conflicting and misleading information. In my parents and grandparents generations, they believed the news. I love them so much, that innocence and that trust, and yet those beings in power quite certainly were playing similar games that we’re seeing now. It’s just that with the internet, one of the benefits of all of our technologies is that we are connected to beings around the world, other normal, non-famous, non-powerful beings sharing their stories, right? To me, it can be used in this fashion as a bridge to humanity, beginning to actually cultivate and nurture their psychic senses, their extra sensory perceptions.

Because it’s not only something new that’s happening with all the kids who are like, “I’m a star seed”, right? Yes, you are. We all are. Because these bodies are made up of particles that have been recycled millions of times. So you are, and you’re so much more, right? It’s not just those generations and all of the metaphysically- oriented beings. It’s actually ancient wisdom. Ancient medicine, ancient quantum technologies. And modern physics has really brought to the forefront, and modern medicine as well, that we are mostly space, and that when we observe something from a certain perspective, boom, it’s in a box now. That it was actually moving. It was a wave until you put a thought form on it. And so when we acknowledge and accept that we are energetic beings, that all of life is vibrating, right? The Yoga Skarica is an ancient text. The Skarica is the doctrine of vibration. And it speaks to this – how all of life is vibrating. The table that my tripod is on right now, it’s actually a bunch more space than matter, and it’s vibrating.

For people who want to know why, they have quantum physics, and more power to you if you can really get into that. I can only go so far before my own studies have limited me. But the quantum technologies that the ancients knew and acknowledged and accepted, was that the soul creates that. That we all are one, and that one is the quantum field. And then from that one, there are many. I think all the world religions say this as well. I could be wrong. I have not read most of the books. And from that one comes the money, right? And so we have the five elements on the grand scale.

And then as they pertain to embodiment, and first we move through what Carl Yung called the collective unconscious. In Ayurveda we call it the Atman, right? And then we continue to move into embodiment, to your individual Mind. And it is your individual Mind that creates the story of who you are. Because our ego, it is necessary. Transcending the ego is really not gonna help you. It’ll help you leave the body. It’s not going to help you stay in the body and be of benefit to humanity. The mind will create the story of who you are. And that story of who you are is created by the cultural field of the family, the cultural field of the nationality, the cultural field of your workplace, the cultural field of your friends.

That’s the opportunity I think we are at now. I think that’s also where all of these neurospicy individuals come into play. There’s been such solidity to what a normal human being is. What is a normal human being? I don’t even know how a normal human being thinks, right? Aside from maybe they think in small boxes, I don’t know.

But it’s like their boxes are different and their sensory systems are exquisite. The challenge is that there’s no one usually in their family unit who is able to quite literally speak their language. You would need another being, maybe for an autistic person to have an Asperger’s parent, who actually gets it?

Karen: I’ve seen lots of stories of adults who are only being identified as autistic in their later years after they’ve had a child who’s been diagnosed, and then they go, “Wait, this is me.” And they get to their own diagnosis that way. So it’s interesting to see that happening now.

Janpriya: Right. That’s the epigenetics of it, though, right? That’s the energy field around the family. Family Constellations works with this directly. It was originated with Bert Hellinger, or at least it was first put into a system for white people by Bert Hellinger.

And it turns out that the Native Americans have a very similar system where they acknowledge that the family unit is a whole, like W-H-O-L-E. And when we have a family member who was not loving or kind, right, they just get pushed out of the family. And they aren’t spoken of, and they’re rejected. Or maybe they went to the war and they came back with PTSD. And again, they start acting differently. And so rather than accepting them as they are, with curiosity and gentleness, they also get pushed out, right? Or they become alcoholics and they take themselves out. Or maybe there’s a miscarriage in the family, or a child who died, or maybe your mother died when you were very young. All of these things create what in the Native American tradition would be called, and in the shamanic traditions would be called, a soul loss, right? It’s a fragment of the soul that’s now missing from the family.

So if you imagine a hoop or a circle and you take a piece out, it’s not going to flow efficiently. And each subsequent generation will bear that loss until it’s acknowledged and welcomed back . And it’s primarily through the unconscious or the subconscious mind. I don’t think Bert was affiliated with Jungian, but they’re both German, so maybe. It goes back to that there is a mind beyond the individual mind.

It also ties into the Ayurvedic concept of the Atman versus the Jivātman. The Atman is the collective mind, right, the collective soul, versus the Jivātman, which is the individual soul. From an energetic standpoint, if you have two frequencies, and I’m thinking of just – picture sine waves, right? Either in coherent vibration with each other, or there’s a dissonance and a chaotic, right? And then at that point, like when you’re throwing a pebble into a pond, and then you throw another pebble, the larger ripple will interact with the smaller ripple, assuming the stones are two different sizes, right? Then a third waveform is formed, and so that’s also the family structure. They can become additive and synergistic, or they can dissipate each other or one can overtake the other.

And my sense of what you’re saying with the parents who all of a sudden realize that they’re on the spectrum as well, is that we didn’t have a language for this previously, and it looked like an anomaly, right? And yet there’s this interaction of the frequencies. Where the future is now informing the past and the past is informing the future of: we are similar. We are the same and different. But without that recognition of one of the two as having these traits, then the synergy isn’t quite complete. It goes back to the naming. It’s not empowered so much.

Karen: I really appreciate you joining and sharing all these thoughts. You’ve given me a lot to think about. I always enjoy taking something away from these interviews. You talked a bit about your different consultations and works. Where can someone find you if they would like to work with you? And do you have any other news that you’d like to share?

Janpriya: Yes. Thank you. Thank you for asking. So you can find me on my website, www.saibhang.me, and that’s S-A-I-B-H-A-N-G. Saibhang is a Gurmukhi word which means sovereign and self-initiate, which is my hope for all of humanity, that each one of us can be that. I offer BLISS Boosts, which are free calls to determine how and where you are stuck in your life and to help create an action plan. I offer BLISS Activations, which are 90 minutes – timeline therapy, visionary, craniosacral alchemy. They’re an experience, right? With a little bit of learning, but mostly experiencing. And I have a free workshop on rituals, which I’ll be bringing out soon. Because when we have an everyday ritual, there’s a sensuality and a deliciousness to it as opposed to, “Oh, I have to stick to this routine or these habits”, right? There’s a difference qualitatively.

And what else? I teach at Yoga Phoenix. You can find me there teaching Kundalini Yoga and also Satya Yoga. I trained with Tias Little and his wife in Santa Fe. And Satya Yoga, I have found through experience, very effective for various forms of PTSD, and really creating a greater coherence within the physical field. Self-initiated, self-titrated. Very important. Very important. And if I’m getting the terminology correct, it stands for a Sensory Awareness Training for Yogic Alignment [SATYA]. And I never asked him about it, but I think he means both energetic and physical alignment with that. And I love both forms of yoga. So I teach both of those there.

You can find me on Instagram at Janpriya108. You can find me on LinkedIn. You can find me on Facebook. You can join my free Facebook group, “Sublime Alchemy, Soulful Transformation“. I’m still getting my grounding as to what will be truly represented there. My intention for it is to create a community where these conversations can be had. What does it mean to Be Human, now? How do we interact with others? How do we interact with ourselves? How do we interact with artificial intelligence? And how can we Choose a New Story, right? I offer some Ayurvedic tips. I offer some mindfulness. There’s a couple bits of breath work and pranayama already in there. There’s a [mini] ebook on how to make your daily life more sensual and appealing, and not in the sexy way, but, maybe, I guess. That’s up to you.

I also recently was featured in a book called “Passion, Purpose, and Possibilities”. I also did an interview on a podcast of the same name, which inspired the book, which is a collaborative effort, a series of essays by women from around the world where we share our stories – where life brought us some phenomenally challenging circumstances that, had we approached them differently, would’ve been devastating. And yet, each one of us – and I’m going to say because I do believe in God/Goddess – by God’s grace, chose to use it as an Opportunity for Transformation – to really rewrite our story and to look again and say, “Who MUST I be now? How can I actually better serve my family, my community, humanity — and myself – at the SAME time?”

Because when these things happen, when these life changing events that many would call traumas occur, it’s really a Pause, a profound pause. Kind of like unplugging your computer and plugging it back in. Few people think to ask you, after you’ve unplugged it and plugged it back in, “How are your systems running?”, and few people know that there are tools out there. There are other beings who have been through similar things. I actually look at this book as a way of re-Sourcing men and women, both, with beings who they can connect with, and choose a better story.

Karen: I understand your book became a number one international bestseller, so congratulations; that’s amazing!

Janpriya: Yes, thank you, thank you, thank you. It did, and we had a billboard in Times Square to celebrate.

Karen: That’s awesome. Well, thank you so much for joining me for the interview. Looking forward to following your work. Thank you so much.

Janpriya: Thank you.

Interview References and Links

“Passion Purpose and Possibilities” book on Goodreads | on Amazon

About this interview series and newsletter

This post is part of our AI6P interview series on “AI, Software, and Wetware”. It showcases how real people around the world are using their wetware (brains and human intelligence) with AI-based software tools, or are being affected by AI.

And we’re all being affected by AI nowadays in our daily lives, perhaps more than we realize. For some examples, see post “But I Don’t Use AI”:

We want to hear from a diverse pool of people worldwide in a variety of roles. (No technical experience with AI is required.) If you’re interested in being a featured interview guest, anonymous or with credit, please check out our guest FAQ and get in touch!

